How to Restock Vendor’s Credits Fast in Starfield

Few things are more annoying than having an inventory full of junk in Starfield, but the nearest vendor is fresh out of credits. In this guide, we show you how to reset vendor credits in Starfield as quickly as possible. For PC players, we’ve also included a section on a helpful mod that increases the cash vendors can hold.

How to Restock Vendor Currency in Starfield

Wait for 24 Hours

Vendors in Starfield restock their credits and stock every 24 – 48 in-game hours. Rather than standing around like a lemon, waiting on a chair or in bed is the fastest way to fill vendor credits. We’re not talking about simply getting comfortable here; the Wait mechanic allows players to skip ahead to any desired time.

Walk over to any seat or bed and select Wait. Set your time to 24 hours, and an entire in-game day will pass in just a few seconds. Walk over to the vendor you want to sell to and offload your unwanted items.

Rinse and repeat until you’ve sold your entire spare stock, whether that’s stolen gear or the stationary and coffee cups we all can’t help but pick up. It’s a miracle our characters can walk after sitting on a metal bench for so long.

If you’re selling to the Trade Authority kiosk in New Atlantis’ spaceport and your ship doesn’t have any seats, the closest benches are underneath the “Welcome to New Atlantis” sign

Install the “Richer Merchants” Mod

Alternatively, you can install JustAnOrdinaryGuy’s Richer Merchants mod through NexusMods to increase the number of credits vendors hold. There are options to increase vendors’ wealth by 3x, 5x, 10x, or even provide them with infinite credits.

If you’re an achievement hunter like myself, you should also install Baka Achievement Enabler to ensure you can still earn Xbox and Steam achievements. It even allows you to use console commands without sacrificing precious Gamerscore.

If you’re looking to earn some credits without using console commands, check out our Starfield Credit Farming Guide. You gotta pay for that Millennium Falcon ship somehow.

This guide was written while playing Starfield on Xbox Series X.

