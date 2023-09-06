You Can Dress Your Starfield Companions in Swimsuits, If That’s Your Thing

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield companions. What would we do without them? They have our back in every battle, carry our weapons, scold us when we’re holding too much — you name it. What better way to reward them than swiping a swimsuit and offering them a delightful beach vacation?

Okay, let’s be real. That’s probably not why you’re here. You’re here to deck out Sarah Morgan or Sam Coe in as little clothing as possible. Luckily for you, players can outfit any Starfield companion* in a bikini or swim shorts, and all it takes is a quick trip to Paradiso. Here’s how to do it.



*Unfortunately, being a robot, Vasco cannot join in on the fun.

How to Find a Swimsuit (Bikini/Swim Shorts) in Starfield

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

To find a Swimsuit in Starfield, head to Paridiso on Porrima II in the Porrima System. Our first exciting excursion is to the beach for a spot of shopping. Er, stealing.

From your ship, head toward the Paradiso Hotel. As compelling as the entrance looks, walk straight past it and toward the beach area. On your left, you’ll notice a white and blue circular building. Head straight in.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

From the entrance, turn right to find two lockers. Inside, you should be able to discover at least one Swimsuit, as well as some casual Resort Wear. If not, keep trying the other circular houses on Paradiso.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

You have no other option than to steal your Swimsuit, but crime is often necessary when it comes to fashion — or whatever your very real excuse is for seeking out a bikini.

Ensure you stay hidden while looting, and dress your companion as soon as possible to avoid being caught. Guards won’t stop you unless you have stolen goods directly in your inventory.

How to Dress Companions in Starfield

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

To dress your companion in their freshly pilfered swimwear, follow these steps:

Talk to your companion and select “ Let’s trade gear. “

“ Open your Inventory (LB on Xbox, Q on PC) and select the Swimsuit .

(LB on Xbox, Q on PC) and select the . Return to your companion’s inventory (LB/Q) and navigate to the Swimsuit.

(LB/Q) and navigate to the Swimsuit. Select Equip (Y on Xbox, B on PC).

This will show a preview of your character wearing the outfit, but fret not; your companion will be wearing Starfield’s most revealing apparel as soon as you exit their inventory screen.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Lower your expectations if your mind is still fresh from a Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. As modeled by my in-game wife, Sarah Morgan, while my real-life partner wasn’t looking, Starfield’s swimsuit is perfectly modest. It also magically transforms into either a bikini or swim trunks, depending on the body type of the character wearing it.

Once equipped, companions will permanently wear the Swimsuit in any situation that doesn’t require a spacesuit. It can make for some very interesting trips to the Lodge, that’s for sure.

While you’re in Paradiso, check out our guide on finding Paradiso’s lost items. Returning them to Dirk at the hotel desk will net you a decent chunk of change and XP.

This article was written while playing Starfield on Series X — and as a foolproof plan to explain why my companion was wearing a bikini.

