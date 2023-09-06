How to Get the Paradiso Hotel Room Key in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you travel across space and visit planets in Starfield, you will encounter characters needing assistance. Being willing to help them will open up side quests, leading to experience points and credits. One side quest in the Porrima II star system at Paradiso Hotel requires you to find missing items across the area. Read further to learn where to find the Paradiso Hotel Room Key and the other necessary items in Starfield.

Where to Find the Paradiso Hotel Room Key in Starfield

After speaking to Dirk and checking the computer for the lost items, head to the elevator and ride it up to the 5th floor. Use your scanner, and you’ll find the lost Paradiso Hotel Room key in Starfield next to the red couches in the corner of the room.

Where to Find the Lost Slate at the Paradiso Hotel in Starfield

Use the same elevator and ride it up to the rooftops. Take a left and use your scanner to highlight items in the area. You can find the lost slate item on the ground beside a white couch.

Where to Find the Lost Thermos at the Paradiso Hotel in Starfield

Step outside of Paradiso Hotel’s main entrance and immediately take a left. Continue towards the Spaceport, and you’ll find a small building. You will find the lost thermos on the ground and up against the building wall.

Where to Find the Lost Wedding Ring at the Paradiso Hotel in Starfield

Lastly, you need to find the lost wedding ring, which is the hardest of all the items. Make your way to the beach and head to the beach hut on the left side of the beach. Once here, activate your scanner and check the bushes beside the hut. Inside the bushes, you will find the lost wedding ring.

Once you find all the lost items, return to Dirk and inform him of the good news. Your reward for your troubles will be 50 experience points and 3,000 credits. If you continue exploring the Paradiso Hotel, you’ll encounter other characters who need help and will offer you credits, so take your time and don’t leave the area immediately!

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023