Where to Find Starfield Photos On PC

Starfield players who tend to take a lot of time simply looking around the environment and appreciating the scenery (like myself) may often take a lot of photos for their gallery and wonder where they go on PC. It isn’t immediately obvious where these photo mode images go once you have saved them to the gallery, so you won’t be alone in trying to work out where they are. This article will take you through how to get to where your Starfield photos are.

Where Do Starfield Photo Mode Photos Go?

If you are on PC, once you have hidden the photo mode UI and taken a photo by pressing the spacebar, your image will be saved to the in-game photo gallery. However, you will notice that you can’t actually extract the photo in any way. Instead of having to use the snipping tool (or any other method) to grab a screenshot, I recommend heading to where the photo is actually stored in your desktop folders. Follow the steps below.

If you have installed the game in a regular way on your Windows PC, you can open up your desktop folders. In there, navigate to “Documents” on the left-hand sidebar. Within that folder will be another titled “My Games”, open that then double-click the “Starfield” folder. From here you need to open up the “Data” folder and proceed through to the “Textures” folder. Finally, you can open the “Photos” folder and all of your saved images will be stored there for you.

The most confusing part of the process is likely to be the “Textures” folder as like me, you probably wouldn’t have thought photos would be in there. Now that you know they are though, it will be extremely simple for you to go and grab the actual taken photos instead of having to manually take another screenshot. There are plenty of photo mode options so you can now get busy using them all without worrying about not finding your images.

How to Save Starfield Photos On Xbox

For those playing on Xbox, you will have a much simpler process. If you have photos in your gallery that you want to get out onto your console storage, then just open the photo from the in-game gallery, hide the UI, and take a screenshot by pressing the Xbox button and then pressing Y. After that your screenshot will be stored in your console’s photos as per usual.

No matter what platform you are playing the game on, you will now have a clear indication of how to ensure you can gather up whatever photos from your gallery you need easily.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023