Does Starfield have a level cap? Here's what Bethesda's head of publishing said!

August 28th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Starfield’s skill system is pretty comprehensive, and fans wonder if they will be able to unlock all of the skills or if they will need to specialize and play multiple times. Well, the answer to these questions came from Pete Hines, Head of Publishing for Bethesda, when he responded to a fan question on Bethesda’s Twitch stream during Gamescom 2023. Based on this comment, we know what Starfield’s level cap is. Here’s what you need to know about Starfield having a level cap.

What is Max Level in Starfield?

In response to the fan question during the Gamescom 2023 stream, Hines said: “I don’t believe we have a level cap.” However, quickly after answering that, he corrected himself by saying: “I mean, I don’t think we have one, but no one’s hit it.” This means that staff from Xbox and Bethesda playing Starfield have yet to hit any level cap, if there is one. While this isn’t an exact answer, it does ease players’ minds, knowing they can most likely get all the skills they want in one playthrough.

To put this into perspective, Hines mentioned that he has put 160 hours into Starfield, so if he hasn’t hit a level cap yet, then if there is one, it must be massive or similar to other Bethesda games. This is great to see since it is expected to be a massive game that will take an enormous amount of time to beat due to its massive amount of content and New Game+. No information is available yet on how New Game+ will handle player level, skills, and anything that was unlocked before starting.

In addition, Starfield is expected to use level-scaling for enemies, similar to games like Fallout 4, meaning players will encounter stronger foes as they progress and increase their level. However, it is unknown if Starfield will take an approach similar to Fallout 76, where players start experiencing a new variety of enemies as their level grows.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023

