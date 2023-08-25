Todd Howard Confirmed Starfield Has New Game Plus but With an Interesting Twist

Starfield’s main story is expected to take 30 to 40 hours to complete, plus a ton of additional content outside of that for you to experience (Bethesda confirmed well over 160 hours worth, and that doesn’t include content from MODs that Starfield’s fanbase will come up with in the future. This is all to say you will be busy for a long time. However, there’s one aspect you may not have thought of, and that is whether or not Starfield will have New Game Plus. In a surprising turn of events, Todd Howard confirmed that Starfield will have New Game Plus, but with an interesting twist during an interview. Here are all the details you need to know.

Does Starfield have New Game Plus?

Yes, Starfield will have New Game Plus. This answer came from Howard during an interview with GQ when he briefly dropped that Starfield will have New Game+. During the interview, he stated: “Starfield delivers BGS’ most immersive role-playing since 2006’s Oblivion. It gives you the flexibility and options to carve out a unique identity and even adds a unique and exciting twist on New Game+ to incentivize continued and repeat play.”

Howard did not go into further detail about the “unique and exciting twist” on New Game Plus, but it is exciting to hear that there will be content beyond the main story. In addition, it is extremely rare for a Bethesda game to have New Game Plus since they are not known for doing so. Still, if you are like me, you have probably started a Bethesda game over a million times anyway, so this is a perfect way to do it and not feel so bad!

We will update this guide once we have more details surrounding what New Game+ in Starfield involves so you can decide whether you want to do so. These details will be available after Starfield launches, so check back soon!

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

