Follow This Questline ASAP to Become An Assassin in Starfield

You can be anything you want to be in Starfield, but some professions and hobbies require a little more support from the game’s questlines. While you can pretty easily become a space cowboy, a shocktrooper, a pirate, or an intelligence operative, those who wish to take the hitman route might have a bit more difficulty. It’s one of the more lengthy paths to a profession in the game, but the result is a fun an straightforward gameplay loop for those wanting this experience. Here’s the questline you must follow to become an assassin in Starfield! Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Make This Choice in the UC Vanguard Questline to Be An Assassin in Starfield [SPOILERS]

In the “A Legacy Forged” mission from the UC Vanguard Starfield questline, choose to lie and pin Vae Victis’ crimes on Reginald Orlase when testifying to the cabinet. Make sure to confirm later when pressed for certainty. You will have this option as long as you speak to Vae Victis before meeting with them, where he’ll propose this option, in exchange for you being given a chance to carry out his wishes. Vae Victis will be kept alive, and you can approach him after the quest ends.

Each time you do, speak in the intercom, ask him for work, and he’ll put a Nondescript Slate in the item slot next to the door for you to grab. This gives you a target you must kill, often surrounded by flunkies like Spacers or Pirates, and if you play your cards right, you can get some insane loot.

The money rewards aren’t great for this option (2000 credits per kill), and it’s certainly not the subtlety of the Dark Brotherhood at times, but it’s undeniably fun for players seeking guaranteed action and solid gear drops.

