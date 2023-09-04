Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ve gone to hell and back in the UC Vanguard questline of Starfield. During your perilous journey to Londinion you no doubt came across a startling discovery about who is responsible for the terrormorph attacks on Tau Ceti II and Jemison. It turns out that the person behind the rapid emergence of these terrifying predators has been pulling your strings for some time, and you have a chance to bring him to justice. However, he presents you with an opportunity to pin his crimes on someone you already took down. Should you lie or tell the cabinet about Vae Victis in Starfield?

Should You Tell the Cabinet About Vae Victis or Lie in Starfield?

While both choices get you 18800 credits and your citizenship in New Atlantis, if you tell your lie to the cabinet, Vae Victis stays alive and essentially makes you his hitman in Starfield. Despite the [Lie] option seeming like it’d likely just loop back to Vae Victis with the evidence, it turns out the old officer had slated Doctor Reginald Orlase to take the fall for him.

You’ll have met with Vae Victis beforehand and he asks you to consider this option, so hear him out and weigh the options. Keep in mind, that you will be able to do this regardless of whether you told Hadrian he was still alive.

If You Lie to the Cabinet About Reginald Orlase

Simply stick to your story and hold that it was Orlase, they’ll believe you, and there isn’t even a persuasion check. You’ll have continuous access to Victis and a loop of the Preventive Action quest, where he sends you after enemies he sees as better off dead.

You usually have one weaker target on a planet or location in a nearby solar system, surrounded by tougher mercs or pirates. The money is not high (~2000 credits each time you kill the target) but the loot is potentially great with these guaranteed large encounters.

If You Tell the Cabinet About Vae Victis and His Crimes in Starfield

If you choose to tell the truth as chosen by my colleague Thomas Cunliffe, you’ll still receive your money and citizenship. However, Victis will disappear from his holding unit in Subsection Seven, leaving behind a note for you along with access to his room. Of the two, this is more underwhelming but does paint him more in a Hannibal Lecter role and you’re being more honest to Hadrian this way.

