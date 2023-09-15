Starfield Credit Farming Guide: How to Get Rich Quick in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Credits, the in-game currency for Starfield, can be found everywhere across the star systems. Still, despite the amount of credits a player can acquire, that doesn’t remove the fact that some stuff in the game is downright expensive. Take the Narwhal, for example, which cost a whopping 450,000 credits. The good news is that there are ways to farm credits in Starfield, and this guide aims to help you do that.

How to Farm Credits in Starfield

Starfield gives players tons of ways to get rich quickly in Starfield. Utilizing the credit farming methods we mention in this guide will have you stacked with cash and able to purchase anything you’d like.

Loot Everything and Sell Unwanted Items

Everything has its price in Starfield and can be sold to merchants across the galaxy. Due to the weight management system, you may find it annoying to loot everything, but there are ways to manage. For example, investing skill points into the Weight Lifting perk will allow you to hold more items and increase your ship’s cargo hold. Regardless, completing a mission and looting everything along the way can reward you with thousands and thousands of credits from your nearest vendor.

Steal Ships and Sell Them

One of the most fun things to do in Starfield is board an enemy ship and steal it for your personal use. You can use these stolen ships as your own for the duration of the game, but it’s smarter to go ahead and sell them as a Ship Technician. Ship technicians are willing to purchase stolen ships from you for upward of 5,000 credits (after the registering fee), so continuously stealing ships and selling them will get you rich quickly.

If you aren’t familiar with how to steal a ship, all you need to do is take out its engine, dock, and board it. Then, kill everyone inside, sit in the cockpit, and fly it to the nearest spaceport. Make sure you unlock the Targeting Control Systems perk in the Tech skill tree, which allows you to target a ship’s engines specifically.

Invest in the Commerce Perk

The Commerce perk is among the first ones you should invest in early in your Starfield playthrough. It’s located under the Social section of the skill tree, and what it does is it lowers the price of all goods sold in shops while also raising the amount you can sell items for. These two combined make every credit worth more, allowing you to purchase expensive items faster than before. You can check out the entire progression of the Commerce skill below.

Rank 1 – Buy for 5% less and sell for 10% more.

– Buy for 5% less and sell for 10% more. Rank 2 – Buy for 10% less and sell for 15% more.

– Buy for 10% less and sell for 15% more. Rank 3 – Buy for 15% less and sell for 20% more.

– Buy for 15% less and sell for 20% more. Rank 4 – Buy for 20% less and sell for 25% more.

Play Through Starfield’s Missions

Starfield has a mind-boggling amount of missions for players to partake in. Whether faction-based, main story or quick and easy activities. The majority of the missions in the game will reward you with credits, and a lot don’t take too long to accomplish, making it one of the best ways to get credits quickly. The good news is that each mission is unique in Starfield, so you won’t feel a dull moment as you continue completing them.

Sell Survey Data

As you explore the game’s planets, you can scan plants, resources, etc. Once you complete the checklist on the left-hand side of the screen, you can extract that information to create Survey Data. This Survey Data can then be sold to Vladimir in The Eye, each for around 1,000 credits.

Use Glitches

Okay, while not the most fair and ethical way to get credits quickly, it still is worth doing for a quick buck. One specific glitch that occurs at Shepherds General Store in Akila City can reward you with a boatload of credits. All you need to do is head to Shepherd’s General Store (first left when entering Akila City) and kneel by the puddle beside the store. Here, you can steal the entire store inventory and sell everything to a different shop. Check out our guide on how to do this glitch by clicking here.

Farming credits in Starfield can be a pain, but using these methods will make you the wealthiest pirate in the galaxy.

