Where to Harvest Membranes in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield has many fascinating new concoctions you can create. Whether it’s bizarrely appetizing alien meat, liquors, boba tea, or pharmaceuticals, there’s a brave new world of possibilities in this Bethesda RPG. Some of the most useful crafting components in the game are membranes, such as for crafting antibiotics at the pharmaceutical lab, and can contribute immensely to your research. Here’s where you can harvest membranes in Starfield!

Where Can You Find and Harvest Membranes in Starfield?

You can harvest membranes off of Pack Coralbugs on Jemison in Starfield. They are found all around the planet, particularly in the Deciduous Forest and Mountains biomes. As their names suggest, they move in packs, so be careful not to anger them too much.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

They carry membranes (tissue or gland) meaning you can harvest them and use them in your crafting, and you’ll find with how plentiful they are, you’ll get more than enough from one pack.

Related: Where to Get Sealant in Starfield

While I don’t usually advocate for going among the game’s wildlife and shooting them up with reckless abandon, these creatures are plentiful and wary of intruders. They’ll likely greet you with aggression, but they’re extremely weak to damage and easy to take out. You can potentially get membranes of multiple types which are all usable as a crafting component, and be sure to offload onto your ship’s cargo bay to keep your carrying weight down!

Where Can You Use Membranes in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can use membranes in crafting such as at the Pharmaceutical Lab to create healing items including:

Antibiotics

Heal Paste

Injector

Penicillin X

Additionally, you can use the Research Lab to complete the Pharmacology projects including:

Performance Enhancement 2

Medical Treatment 4

Membranes, as you can tell, are a fundamentally important yet potentially overlooked component if you enjoy the crafting elements in Starfield. Luckily, they’re also easy to get.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023