Starfield Clothing Store Locations: Where to Buy New Outfits

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Character customization is one of the best parts of any RPG and Starfield is no exception. While you’ll be spending most of your time in a bulky spacesuit as you explore alien worlds and establish outposts in the furthest reaches of the Settled Systems, you’ll still have the chance to express yourself with a unique outfit when you take some time off in a settlement or city. Starfield’s futuristic fashion can be an acquired taste, but there are plenty of cool clothes to find throughout the galaxy.

Starfield Clothing Store Locations

Each major city in the Settled Systems has a store that sells clothes. Some of them, like New Atlantis, have dedicated clothing shops while others have general stores that sell clothes in addition to weapons and supplies. New outfits will hit these stores’ stock throughout the game, so check back often.

New Atlantis Clothing Store

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

New Atlantis is the premier fashion destination of the Settled Systems in Starfield since it’s home to one of the game’s only dedicated clothing stores: Eit Clothiers. Located in the Commercial District next to Orion Towers, you can find all sorts of outfits and suits (the normal kind, not the space kind). You’ll mostly find formalwear and some generic outfits at the start of the game, but there are a few interesting standouts like the Indian Sari.

Related: Starfield Resource Vendors: Where to Buy Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and Other Resources

Akila City General Store

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While it’s not a bespoke clothing store, Shepard’s General Store in Akila City has a few outfits in stock. It’s located on Akila in the Cheyenne system. If you’re looking for more rustic clothes instead of the high fashion of places like New Atlantis, then this is your best bet. You can also pick up a new spacesuit or weapon while you’re there, so it’s a one-stop shop for everything you need.

Newill’s Goods on Neon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The seedy world of Neon is also home to a robust shopping district with multiple general stores that stock new outfits that you can buy. One such store is Newill’s Goods located by the Spaceport elevator in Neon Core. It’s a general store so it has all kinds of gear you can buy, but the actual clothes on offer might be a bit limited. The stock refreshes quite often though, so you’ll see an assortment of new fashion flow through every now and then.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023