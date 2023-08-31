Starfield Resource Vendors: Where to Buy Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and Other Resources

August 31st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
You can buy Resources like Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and other resources from Starfield resource vendors. However, not every vendor sells resources, and only a handful of them at the start of the game sell enough to make your visit to them worth it. If you are looking for a specific resource to craft an item for your settlement, we have the best Starfield resource vendors you need to visit ASAP, as they sell more than enough resources to get you going.

Where to Buy Resources in Starfield

Gold-Starfield
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

New Atlantis and Cydonia are the two best places to buy Resources from vendors in Starfield when you first start playing. There are three Resource vendors at these locations that will literally sell more Resources than you can carry. I found it is best to bring a companion with you so they can help you carry everything you buy back to your ship and your settlement.

The below table has an alphabetical list of Resources you can expect to find. Utilize the Control+F search function of your web browser to find the specific Resources you are looking to buy from Starfield resource vendors.

Jemison Mercantile
New Atlantis		UC Exchange
Cydonia		Jane’s Goods
Cydonia
Adaptive FrameAdaptive FrameAlkanes
AdhesiveAdhesiveAluminum
AlkanesAlkanesAntimony
AluminumAluminumArgon
Amino AcidsAmino AcidsBenzene
AnalgesicAntimicrobialBeryllium
AntimicrobialArgonCaesium
ArgonAromaticChlorine
AromaticAustenitic ManifoldChlorosilanes
BenzeneBerylliumCobalt
BerylliumBiosuppressantCopper
ChlorineChlorosilanesEuropium
ChlorosilanesComm RelayFluorine
CobaltControl RodHelium-3
CopperCosmeticIrioium
CosmeticDrilling RigIron
DysprosiumFiberLead
FiberHallucinogenLithium
FluorineHypercatalystMercury
GoldIronNeodymium
Helium-3Isocentered MagnetNeon
HypercatalystIsotopic CoolantNickel
Ionic LiquidsMag Pressure TankPalladium
IridiumMetabolic AgentPlatinum
IronMonopropellantPlutonium
LeadNickelSilver
LithiumNuclear Fuel RodTetrafluorides
MembraneNutrientTungsten
MercuryOrnamentalUranium
Metabolic AgentMaterialVanadium
NeonParamagnon ConductorWater
NickelPigmentXenon
NutrientPolymerYtterbium
Ornamental MaterialPolytextile 
PigmentPositron Battery 
PlatinumPower Circuit 
polymerReactive Gauge 
SealantSealant 
SedativeSemimetal Wafer 
SilverSpice 
SolventStimulant 
SpiceStructural Material 
Structural MaterialSupercooled Magnet 
TantalumTau Grade Rheostat 
TetrafluoridesTetrafluorides 
TitaniumToxin 
ToxinTungsten 
TungstenWater 
uraniumZero Wire 
VanadiumZero-G Gimbal 
Water  
Xenon  
Zero Wire  

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

