Starfield Resource Vendors: Where to Buy Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and Other Resources

You can buy Resources like Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and other resources from Starfield resource vendors. However, not every vendor sells resources, and only a handful of them at the start of the game sell enough to make your visit to them worth it. If you are looking for a specific resource to craft an item for your settlement, we have the best Starfield resource vendors you need to visit ASAP, as they sell more than enough resources to get you going.
Where to Buy Resources in Starfield
New Atlantis and Cydonia are the two best places to buy Resources from vendors in Starfield when you first start playing. There are three Resource vendors at these locations that will literally sell more Resources than you can carry. I found it is best to bring a companion with you so they can help you carry everything you buy back to your ship and your settlement.
The below table has an alphabetical list of Resources you can expect to find. Utilize the Control+F search function of your web browser to find the specific Resources you are looking to buy from Starfield resource vendors.
|Jemison Mercantile
New Atlantis
|UC Exchange
Cydonia
|Jane’s Goods
Cydonia
|Adaptive Frame
|Adaptive Frame
|Alkanes
|Adhesive
|Adhesive
|Aluminum
|Alkanes
|Alkanes
|Antimony
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Argon
|Amino Acids
|Amino Acids
|Benzene
|Analgesic
|Antimicrobial
|Beryllium
|Antimicrobial
|Argon
|Caesium
|Argon
|Aromatic
|Chlorine
|Aromatic
|Austenitic Manifold
|Chlorosilanes
|Benzene
|Beryllium
|Cobalt
|Beryllium
|Biosuppressant
|Copper
|Chlorine
|Chlorosilanes
|Europium
|Chlorosilanes
|Comm Relay
|Fluorine
|Cobalt
|Control Rod
|Helium-3
|Copper
|Cosmetic
|Irioium
|Cosmetic
|Drilling Rig
|Iron
|Dysprosium
|Fiber
|Lead
|Fiber
|Hallucinogen
|Lithium
|Fluorine
|Hypercatalyst
|Mercury
|Gold
|Iron
|Neodymium
|Helium-3
|Isocentered Magnet
|Neon
|Hypercatalyst
|Isotopic Coolant
|Nickel
|Ionic Liquids
|Mag Pressure Tank
|Palladium
|Iridium
|Metabolic Agent
|Platinum
|Iron
|Monopropellant
|Plutonium
|Lead
|Nickel
|Silver
|Lithium
|Nuclear Fuel Rod
|Tetrafluorides
|Membrane
|Nutrient
|Tungsten
|Mercury
|Ornamental
|Uranium
|Metabolic Agent
|Material
|Vanadium
|Neon
|Paramagnon Conductor
|Water
|Nickel
|Pigment
|Xenon
|Nutrient
|Polymer
|Ytterbium
|Ornamental Material
|Polytextile
|Pigment
|Positron Battery
|Platinum
|Power Circuit
|polymer
|Reactive Gauge
|Sealant
|Sealant
|Sedative
|Semimetal Wafer
|Silver
|Spice
|Solvent
|Stimulant
|Spice
|Structural Material
|Structural Material
|Supercooled Magnet
|Tantalum
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|Tetrafluorides
|Tetrafluorides
|Titanium
|Toxin
|Toxin
|Tungsten
|Tungsten
|Water
|uranium
|Zero Wire
|Vanadium
|Zero-G Gimbal
|Water
|Xenon
|Zero Wire
Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.