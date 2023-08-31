Starfield Resource Vendors: Where to Buy Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and Other Resources

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can buy Resources like Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, and other resources from Starfield resource vendors. However, not every vendor sells resources, and only a handful of them at the start of the game sell enough to make your visit to them worth it. If you are looking for a specific resource to craft an item for your settlement, we have the best Starfield resource vendors you need to visit ASAP, as they sell more than enough resources to get you going.

Where to Buy Resources in Starfield

New Atlantis and Cydonia are the two best places to buy Resources from vendors in Starfield when you first start playing. There are three Resource vendors at these locations that will literally sell more Resources than you can carry. I found it is best to bring a companion with you so they can help you carry everything you buy back to your ship and your settlement.

The below table has an alphabetical list of Resources you can expect to find. Utilize the Control+F search function of your web browser to find the specific Resources you are looking to buy from Starfield resource vendors.

Jemison Mercantile

New Atlantis UC Exchange

Cydonia Jane’s Goods

Cydonia Adaptive Frame Adaptive Frame Alkanes Adhesive Adhesive Aluminum Alkanes Alkanes Antimony Aluminum Aluminum Argon Amino Acids Amino Acids Benzene Analgesic Antimicrobial Beryllium Antimicrobial Argon Caesium Argon Aromatic Chlorine Aromatic Austenitic Manifold Chlorosilanes Benzene Beryllium Cobalt Beryllium Biosuppressant Copper Chlorine Chlorosilanes Europium Chlorosilanes Comm Relay Fluorine Cobalt Control Rod Helium-3 Copper Cosmetic Irioium Cosmetic Drilling Rig Iron Dysprosium Fiber Lead Fiber Hallucinogen Lithium Fluorine Hypercatalyst Mercury Gold Iron Neodymium Helium-3 Isocentered Magnet Neon Hypercatalyst Isotopic Coolant Nickel Ionic Liquids Mag Pressure Tank Palladium Iridium Metabolic Agent Platinum Iron Monopropellant Plutonium Lead Nickel Silver Lithium Nuclear Fuel Rod Tetrafluorides Membrane Nutrient Tungsten Mercury Ornamental Uranium Metabolic Agent Material Vanadium Neon Paramagnon Conductor Water Nickel Pigment Xenon Nutrient Polymer Ytterbium Ornamental Material Polytextile Pigment Positron Battery Platinum Power Circuit polymer Reactive Gauge Sealant Sealant Sedative Semimetal Wafer Silver Spice Solvent Stimulant Spice Structural Material Structural Material Supercooled Magnet Tantalum Tau Grade Rheostat Tetrafluorides Tetrafluorides Titanium Toxin Toxin Tungsten Tungsten Water uranium Zero Wire Vanadium Zero-G Gimbal Water Xenon Zero Wire

