Digipicks serve as lock-picking tools for chests and computers. At the start of the game, you may find yourself running low on them, which could lead to missing out on valuable items and skill-building opportunities. Fortunately, you can easily purchase them from two locations on one of the primary planets in Starfield, where you’ll likely spend a lot of time. This ensures that you won’t run out of Digipicks while completing missions off-planet. Here’s where to buy Digipicks in Starfield.

Where to Get Digipicks in Starfield

You can get Digipicks at the following locations in New Atlantis:

Jemison Mercantile – Spaceport

Apex Electronics – The Well

Trade Authority – The Well

You can get Digipicks at the following locations in Cydonia:

Trade Authority – Central Hub

Where to Buy Digipicks in New Atlantis

There are three locations you can purchase Digipicks at in New Atlantis for 35 Credits each.

Jemison Mercantile

The Jemison Mercantile store in the Spaceport of New Atlantis is the easiest and quickest place to buy Digipicks in Starfield. Once you exit your ship, head down the path and turn left. You’ll go past The Viewport on your left and will see the Jemison Mercantile in front of you.

Head inside and speak with Amoli Brava. You will find Digipicks in the Miscellaneous section of the shop for 35 credits each.

Apex Electronics

If you need additional Digipicks, you can purchase them at Apex Electronics in The Well. To reach The Well, you must head to the MAST district in New Atlantis.

Once there, head to the NAT station in the middle of the map with the big MAST sign. You’ll need to head down the ramp and then take a left.

Then, head into the elevator and take it down to The Well.

From here, head straight out of the elevator and continue going until you pass through the door with the exit sign above it.

After you pass through the door, take your first right, and you’ll see the shop. Head inside and speak with Henrik Zuran. He’ll sell you more Digipicks in the Miscellaneous section of his shop for 35 credits each.

Trade Authority

The Trade Authority is next to Apex Electronics so stop by this shop before you leave The Well. To purchase Digipicks at this location just head up the stairs, go through the door, turn left, and then speak with Zoe Kaminski. She will sell you Digipicks for 35 credits each.

Where to Buy Digipicks in Cydonia

There is only one location that I’ve found sells Digipicks in Cydonia.

Trade Authority

Head to the Trade Authority in the Central Hub of Cydonia. Speak with the shopkeeper behind the counter, and you can purchase additional Digipicks for 35 Credits each if you run out of them after leaving New Atlantis.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.