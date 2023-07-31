Image: Marvelous Games

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life allows players to take part in a wide array of activities as they work on their farm, meet a wide array of characters, and grow their families by either finding their soulmates or adopting animals. But although you will be able to get a dog really early in the game, is there a way to get a cat? With that said, and to help all cat lovers all there make their farm truly feel like a home, here’s how to get a cat in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

How to Get a Cat in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

You will only be able to adopt a cat in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life during the Autumn season of your second year.

Once the season starts, you will be able to easily get a cat by simply heading to your farm at around noon (11 to 12 PM), as doing so will prompt Romana to visit. She will not be alone, and will ask you if you would mind keeping a cat she discovered had snuck into her villa. In order to get a cat in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, all you need to do is, when asked if you would be willing to keep them, respond with ”Really? I’d love to.”

Related: STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life Review

Like with your dog, once you accept the cat into your family you will be able to name it. It’s also important to point out that you do not need to have a high friendship with Romana in order to get the cat, as the event is unmissable.

Can You Customize Your Cat?

To put it simply no, as unfortunately for all who are not fans of black cats (how dare you), their customization possibilities will begin and end at naming them.

Now that you know how to adopt a cat in the game, don’t forget to also check out How to Get Married and Have Children in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023