Image: Embark Studios

The Finals is an upcoming first-person shooter that you may have either heard about by watching people like Shroud or LIRIK on Twitch. It has flown under the radar and has been talked about by other content creators on other social media and gaming platforms. If the game looks interesting to you and you want in, here’s how you can get a closed beta key for The Finals.

How to Get a Closed Beta Key for The Finals

There are two methods by which you can get a code to play in the current beta. The first method is to request a key via Steam on the page. The next is to download the SteelSeries GG app and get a key from there.

So, with the first method, simply log into Steam. From here, look up The Finals in the shop. It should come up as a free game. That is because when it’s out of beta, it will become a free-to-play title.

For now, while on the game’s page, scroll down until you see the box that reads “Join the The Finals Playtest”. Click on the “Request Access” button and you will then be told that your interest was registered. You may not get anything right away, but you did put yourself on a list for consideration.

For the other method via SteelSeries, simply download the app and log into your account. From here, go to the Giveaways tab on the left and look for The Finals Closed Beta Key. Click the “Get Key” button and you’ll receive one instantly! Though, it should be noted that these are probably limited, so you have to snag one quickly.

Do not worry if you miss out on joining the free beta. There may be other opportunities to play the game. If anything, there may even be an upcoming open beta as we get closer to the full launch of the game.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023