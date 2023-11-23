How to Get All Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

COD Modern Warfare 3 added a new and game-changing feature to the already acclaimed Gunsmith system of Modern Warfare 2 by allowing players to unlock Aftermarket Parts, a series of Conversion Kits that can be equipped to certain guns to either enhance their strengths or in some cases, like that of the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, transform them into completely different beasts.

But how can you unlock each of the Aftermarket Parts featured in MW3? Here’s how to get all Aftermarket Parks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Get All Aftermarket Parts in MW3

Currently, the Renetti, COR-45, MCW, MTZ-762, WSP 9, WSP Swarm, DG 58 LSW, Pulemyot 762, and the MCW 6.8 have unlockable Aftermarket Parts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You can check out how to unlock the Aftermarket Parks for each of the mentioned weapons in the table below.

Aftermarket Part / Conversion Kit Name Weapon Name Gun Type How to Unlock JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit Renetti Handgun Level up the Renetti to level 21 and then get 30 Operator kills with it while equipped with 5 attachments. XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit COR-45 Handgun Select the Aftermarket Part as your Armory Unlock reward and then complete three daily challenges. JAK Raven Kit MCW Assault Rifle Complete 5 Weekly Challenges from Week 1. JAK Heretic Carbine Kit MTZ-762 Battle Rifle Level up the MTZ-762 to level 23 and then get 30 Operator kills with it while equipped with 5 attachments. Broodmother .45 Kit WSP-9 SMG Select the Aftermarket Part as your Armory Unlock reward and then complete three daily challenges. WSP Akimbo Brace Stocks WSP Swarm SMG Complete 5 Weekly Challenges from Week 3. JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit DG 58 LSW LMG Complete 5 Weekly Challenges from Week 2. JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit Pulemyot 762 LMG Level up the weapon to level 28 and then get 25 Operator kills with it while firing from the hip or in the Tactical Stance. MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion MCW 6.8 Marsman Rifle Select the Aftermarket Part as your Armory Unlock reward and then complete three daily challenges.

Although certain weapons will task you with first maxing them to unlock their Aftermarket Part challenge, you will need to max out your desired weapon nonetheless in order to unlock its Conversion Kit attachment slot. You are also able to get two Optic Aftermarket Parts —the Cronen Intlas MSP-12 and the Intlas Cas-14— as Armory Unlocks.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023