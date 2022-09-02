How To Get All Trophies And Achievements In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a good chance you played Pac-Man World on your PlayStation 1. Bringing the Nostalgia and joy to the big screen once more, you’ll be able to revisit your favorite platforming game once more with Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a completely remastered version of a cult classic game, that helps bring the excitement to a new generation.

If you’re ready to jump in and want to make sure that you’ve still got what it takes to finish this game 100%, you’ll want to know what trophies and achievements await you as you make your way into these worlds once more. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in the game, and what you’ll need to do to get a Platnum Trophy!

All Achievements And Trophies In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

As you make your way through all of these exciting levels, brought to life with a new coat of paint, you’ll have plenty to do to push yourself to limits, and achieve everything that the game has to offer. Here is the full trophy and achievement list, what you’ll need to do to earn them, and what they are worth!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac Trophy And Achievement List

Trophy/Achievement How To Earn Trophy Status/Gamer Score Fever! Activate a Fever in Slots Bronze/15G The Real Deal Defeat Toc-Man Bronze/15G Family Man Rescue your first Family Member Bronze/15G Friendly Talk to all family members on Ghost Island Bronze/15G Covered in Fruit Collect all the fruit and clear a bonus state for the first time Bronze/15G Pirate Ship Area Maze Clear all Pirate Ship Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G Ruins Area Maze Clear all Ruins Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G Space Area Maze Clear all Space Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G Funhouse Area Maze Clear all Funhouse Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G Boss Mansion Area Maze Clear all Boss Mansion Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G Windbag Loser Defeat Windbag Bronze/15G Gambler Play Slots 100 Times Bronze/15G Back to the Scrap Heap Defeat Krome Keeper Bronze/15G Jackpot! Line up a Galaxian in Slots Bronze/15G Beginner’s Luck Line up a pattern of two in Slots for the first time Bronze/15G Radical Racer Defeat Clown Racers Bronze/15G Big Eater Get 1600 Points by eating Ghosts successfully (Original Mode Excluded) Bronze/15G What Does This Key Do? Obtain a Key for the first time. Bronze/15G Sick of Magma Defeat Anubis Bronze/15G P・A・C・M・A・N Collect bonus letters for the first time and complete PACMAN Bronze/15G Boom! Boom! BOOM! Defeat 50 Enemies with Bomb Dot Bronze/15G Pac-Dot Attack! Defeat 100 Enemies with Pac-Dot and/or Bomb Attacks Bronze/15G Tough Tushy Defeat 100 enemies with Butt Bounce Bronze/15G Space Explorer Defeat King Galaxian Bronze/15G Ghost Hunter Eat 100 Ghosts (Original Mode Excluded) Bronze/15G Pac-Man Begins Play original PAC-MAN Bronze/15G Speed Racer Finish Clown Prix in 140 Seconds or Less Silver/30G Space Ace Clear the King Galaxian Episode with no misses Silver/30G Retro Gamer Clear Round 9 of original PAC-MAN Silver/30G Foodie Eat 200 Fruit (Original Mode Excluded) Silver/30G Bonus Stage Master Clear all types of bonus stages Silver/30G P・A・C・M・A・N Master Complete PACMAN for all stages with Bonus Letters Silver/30G Key Master Collect all Keys Silver/30G The People’s Hero Rescue all family members Silver/30G Invincible Get 99 or more extra lives Gold/85G Maze Master Clear the Maze Marathon Mode Gold/85G Open Sesame Get a Magic Key Gold/85G The King’s Crown Get a Gold Crown in Every Stage Gold/85G PAC-MAN World Master Collect All Trophies Platinum

And there we have it! All of the available Trophies and Achievements that you’re able to earn while you explore the world of Pac-Man Re-Pac! As you can see, it’s a fairly straightforward ride throughout, with a few that may give you a bit of trouble, such as the Space Ace, where you’ll need to put your retro-gaming skills on display to show off your killer moves.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.