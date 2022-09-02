How To Get All Trophies And Achievements In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Ready to finish off another game? Find out how to here!

September 2nd, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Pac-Man-World-Re-Pac

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a good chance you played Pac-Man World on your PlayStation 1. Bringing the Nostalgia and joy to the big screen once more, you’ll be able to revisit your favorite platforming game once more with Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a completely remastered version of a cult classic game, that helps bring the excitement to a new generation.

If you’re ready to jump in and want to make sure that you’ve still got what it takes to finish this game 100%, you’ll want to know what trophies and achievements await you as you make your way into these worlds once more. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in the game, and what you’ll need to do to get a Platnum Trophy!

All Achievements And Trophies In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

As you make your way through all of these exciting levels, brought to life with a new coat of paint, you’ll have plenty to do to push yourself to limits, and achieve everything that the game has to offer. Here is the full trophy and achievement list, what you’ll need to do to earn them, and what they are worth!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac Trophy And Achievement List

Trophy/Achievement How To Earn Trophy Status/Gamer Score
Fever! Activate a Fever in Slots Bronze/15G
The Real Deal Defeat Toc-Man Bronze/15G
Family Man Rescue your first Family Member Bronze/15G
Friendly Talk to all family members on Ghost Island Bronze/15G
Covered in Fruit Collect all the fruit and clear a bonus state for the first time Bronze/15G
Pirate Ship Area Maze Clear all Pirate Ship Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G
Ruins Area Maze Clear all Ruins Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G
Space Area Maze Clear all Space Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G
Funhouse Area Maze Clear all Funhouse Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G
Boss Mansion Area Maze Clear all Boss Mansion Area Maze Stages Bronze/15G
Windbag Loser Defeat Windbag Bronze/15G
Gambler Play Slots 100 Times Bronze/15G
Back to the Scrap Heap Defeat Krome Keeper Bronze/15G
Jackpot! Line up a Galaxian in Slots Bronze/15G
Beginner’s Luck Line up a pattern of two in Slots for the first time Bronze/15G
Radical Racer Defeat Clown Racers Bronze/15G
Big Eater Get 1600 Points by eating Ghosts successfully (Original Mode Excluded) Bronze/15G
What Does This Key Do? Obtain a Key for the first time. Bronze/15G
Sick of Magma Defeat Anubis Bronze/15G
P・A・C・M・A・N Collect bonus letters for the first time and complete PACMAN Bronze/15G
Boom! Boom! BOOM! Defeat 50 Enemies with Bomb Dot Bronze/15G
Pac-Dot Attack! Defeat 100 Enemies with Pac-Dot and/or Bomb Attacks Bronze/15G
Tough Tushy Defeat 100 enemies with Butt Bounce Bronze/15G
Space Explorer Defeat King Galaxian Bronze/15G
Ghost Hunter Eat 100 Ghosts (Original Mode Excluded) Bronze/15G
Pac-Man Begins Play original PAC-MAN Bronze/15G
Speed Racer Finish Clown Prix in 140 Seconds or Less Silver/30G
Space Ace Clear the King Galaxian Episode with no misses Silver/30G
Retro Gamer Clear Round 9 of original PAC-MAN Silver/30G
Foodie Eat 200 Fruit (Original Mode Excluded) Silver/30G
Bonus Stage Master Clear all types of bonus stages Silver/30G
P・A・C・M・A・N Master Complete PACMAN for all stages with Bonus Letters Silver/30G
Key Master Collect all Keys Silver/30G
The People’s Hero Rescue all family members Silver/30G
Invincible Get 99 or more extra lives Gold/85G
Maze Master Clear the Maze Marathon Mode Gold/85G
Open Sesame Get a Magic Key Gold/85G
The King’s Crown Get a Gold Crown in Every Stage Gold/85G
PAC-MAN World Master Collect All Trophies Platinum

And there we have it! All of the available Trophies and Achievements that you’re able to earn while you explore the world of Pac-Man Re-Pac! As you can see, it’s a fairly straightforward ride throughout, with a few that may give you a bit of trouble, such as the Space Ace, where you’ll need to put your retro-gaming skills on display to show off your killer moves.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
The Last of Us Part 1 Review
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date: When is the Game Coming to Steam?
Rings of Power Fans Are Upset About “Terrible” Intro, Isn’t Even the Real Intro
5 Best Phone Coolers For Gaming