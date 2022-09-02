How To Get All Trophies And Achievements In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a good chance you played Pac-Man World on your PlayStation 1. Bringing the Nostalgia and joy to the big screen once more, you’ll be able to revisit your favorite platforming game once more with Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a completely remastered version of a cult classic game, that helps bring the excitement to a new generation.
If you’re ready to jump in and want to make sure that you’ve still got what it takes to finish this game 100%, you’ll want to know what trophies and achievements await you as you make your way into these worlds once more. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in the game, and what you’ll need to do to get a Platnum Trophy!
All Achievements And Trophies In Pac-Man World Re-Pac
As you make your way through all of these exciting levels, brought to life with a new coat of paint, you’ll have plenty to do to push yourself to limits, and achieve everything that the game has to offer. Here is the full trophy and achievement list, what you’ll need to do to earn them, and what they are worth!
Pac-Man World Re-Pac Trophy And Achievement List
|Trophy/Achievement
|How To Earn
|Trophy Status/Gamer Score
|Fever!
|Activate a Fever in Slots
|Bronze/15G
|The Real Deal
|Defeat Toc-Man
|Bronze/15G
|Family Man
|Rescue your first Family Member
|Bronze/15G
|Friendly
|Talk to all family members on Ghost Island
|Bronze/15G
|Covered in Fruit
|Collect all the fruit and clear a bonus state for the first time
|Bronze/15G
|Pirate Ship Area Maze
|Clear all Pirate Ship Area Maze Stages
|Bronze/15G
|Ruins Area Maze
|Clear all Ruins Area Maze Stages
|Bronze/15G
|Space Area Maze
|Clear all Space Area Maze Stages
|Bronze/15G
|Funhouse Area Maze
|Clear all Funhouse Area Maze Stages
|Bronze/15G
|Boss Mansion Area Maze
|Clear all Boss Mansion Area Maze Stages
|Bronze/15G
|Windbag Loser
|Defeat Windbag
|Bronze/15G
|Gambler
|Play Slots 100 Times
|Bronze/15G
|Back to the Scrap Heap
|Defeat Krome Keeper
|Bronze/15G
|Jackpot!
|Line up a Galaxian in Slots
|Bronze/15G
|Beginner’s Luck
|Line up a pattern of two in Slots for the first time
|Bronze/15G
|Radical Racer
|Defeat Clown Racers
|Bronze/15G
|Big Eater
|Get 1600 Points by eating Ghosts successfully (Original Mode Excluded)
|Bronze/15G
|What Does This Key Do?
|Obtain a Key for the first time.
|Bronze/15G
|Sick of Magma
|Defeat Anubis
|Bronze/15G
|P・A・C・M・A・N
|Collect bonus letters for the first time and complete PACMAN
|Bronze/15G
|Boom! Boom! BOOM!
|Defeat 50 Enemies with Bomb Dot
|Bronze/15G
|Pac-Dot Attack!
|Defeat 100 Enemies with Pac-Dot and/or Bomb Attacks
|Bronze/15G
|Tough Tushy
|Defeat 100 enemies with Butt Bounce
|Bronze/15G
|Space Explorer
|Defeat King Galaxian
|Bronze/15G
|Ghost Hunter
|Eat 100 Ghosts (Original Mode Excluded)
|Bronze/15G
|Pac-Man Begins
|Play original PAC-MAN
|Bronze/15G
|Speed Racer
|Finish Clown Prix in 140 Seconds or Less
|Silver/30G
|Space Ace
|Clear the King Galaxian Episode with no misses
|Silver/30G
|Retro Gamer
|Clear Round 9 of original PAC-MAN
|Silver/30G
|Foodie
|Eat 200 Fruit (Original Mode Excluded)
|Silver/30G
|Bonus Stage Master
|Clear all types of bonus stages
|Silver/30G
|P・A・C・M・A・N Master
|Complete PACMAN for all stages with Bonus Letters
|Silver/30G
|Key Master
|Collect all Keys
|Silver/30G
|The People’s Hero
|Rescue all family members
|Silver/30G
|Invincible
|Get 99 or more extra lives
|Gold/85G
|Maze Master
|Clear the Maze Marathon Mode
|Gold/85G
|Open Sesame
|Get a Magic Key
|Gold/85G
|The King’s Crown
|Get a Gold Crown in Every Stage
|Gold/85G
|PAC-MAN World Master
|Collect All Trophies
|Platinum
And there we have it! All of the available Trophies and Achievements that you’re able to earn while you explore the world of Pac-Man Re-Pac! As you can see, it’s a fairly straightforward ride throughout, with a few that may give you a bit of trouble, such as the Space Ace, where you’ll need to put your retro-gaming skills on display to show off your killer moves.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.