How to Get an Apartment in FFXIV: A House for When You Can’t Buy an Actual House

Much like the real world, some folks in the world of Final Fantasy XIV are in dire need of housing, but can’t afford to get into the dream home that they deserve. However, thanks to one of the many updates this game has received, you’ll be able to get your hands on an apartment building to go into!

However, where do you find an apartment building in FFXIV, and is it worth your time and hard-earned Gil? Follow along as we dive into the pros and cons of the apartment buildings in Final Fantasy XIV, and if you should invest!

Final Fantasy XIV – How to Get An Apartment?

As you venture on your journey through this MMO, you’ll be able to purchase an apartment for 500,000 Gil and be at least level 50 in a specific class. This, compared to buying a house, is quite a cheap affair. Each ward in the residential districts also has an apartment complex, as well so you’ll be able to try to find your dream spot. The Mist happens to have The Topmast, which is located on the western side of the city, The Lavender Beds has Lily Hills on the northeastern side of the city, The Goblet has The Sultana’s Breath, located to the southwest, Shirogane has Kobai Goten, in the northern part of the city, and Empyreum has Ingleside.

The benefits of purchasing one of these apartments are that you’ll be able to store 100 pieces of furniture inside, as well as have a spot to store your chocobo outside of the building at the Chocobo Stable, for it to gain extra XP. At the Chocobo Stable, you’ll also be able to change the color of your faithful pal, and also help other tenants train their feathered friends, as well!

You’re also not going to lose your apartment if you log off for an extended time, as the spot is yours until you give it up. So, unlike houses that will be deleted after 45 days of inactivity, you’ll be able to keep your apartment looking as great as the day you got it if you are not able to access it for a while!

The only big cons that are there would be that the layouts are quite small, so you’ll need to find ways to make everything you have fit inside, if you have obtained a lot of furnishing items, and there is a very limited amount of gardening that you’ll be able to partake in. So, if you find yourself enjoying the ability to have and raise a garden, the apartment may not be your best choice.

For players that are coming and going from Final Fantasy XIV, and are not able to log in often, the apartment is an excellent choice. Since its overall cost is much more effective than the price of a house, any player could obtain one, and make sure that they can have a place to go after slaying some monsters and completing quests!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2022