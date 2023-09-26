How to Get Bi Juan in Mortal Kombat 1 | Sub Zero Dia de Muertos Costume Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just like other modern Mortal Kombat games, Mortal Kombat 1 has a wide array of skins, cosmetics, and equipment available for each of its fighters. Some are more traditional, but others are a bit out there even by Mortal Kombat’s standards. One outfit that has become incredibly popular with fans is Sub-Zero’s Dia de Muertos skin, which has blown up on TikTok and other social media platforms with players dubbing this new version of the character Bi-Juan of the Lin Wey clan (a play on Bi-Han of the Lin Kuei). Here’s how to get the skin for yourself in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Get the Dia de Muertos Sub-Zero Skin

Sub-Zero‘s Dia de Muertos outfit is a premium skin that you have to purchase with real money in Mortal Kombat 1. It costs 800 Dragon Crystals (roughly $8 USD), but they only sell them in bundles of 500 or 1,150 so you’ll have to spend at least $10 USD to buy it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find it in the rotating section of the in-game store. Make sure you’re not looking in the main seasonal section of the store or you won’t find it. Also, it’s the “rotating” section so there’s a good chance that you might not see the Dia de Muertos skin available for purchase whenever you go to check.

Related: MK1 Tier List: All Mortal Kombat 1 Fighters Ranked From Worst to Best

The store refreshes every 24 hours though, so check back often to see if you can find it. Once you do see it in your store, you’ll get access to multiple color schemes for the outfit. Sadly, the facemask only comes in the standard black and white.

Some people are noticing that the skin is available for free to them on PlayStation and Xbox, but this is most likely a glitch and NetherRealm could revoke access to it in a future update. The outfit was a pre-order bonus in Latin American countries, but some Mortal Kombat 1 players are receiving it for free all over the world for some reason. Again, don’t count on this and don’t get too attached to the skin if you’re one of the people who got it for free.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023