How to Get Blade Ball Serpent Aura Emote

Blade Ball in Roblox recently received an update, including great additions such as new weapons, a new ability, and an awesome emote for players to show off some more personality. The newest emote is called the Serpent Aura, and we explain in detail how to get it in this guide.

Unlocking the Serpent Aura Emote in Blade Ball

Players can get the Serpent Aura Emote in Blade Ball Roblox by participating in the newly added Serpent Event. During this event, you and 15 other players are tasked with defeating a boss called the “Dread Serpent.” If you guys are successful, then there is a chance that the Serpent Aura Emote will drop.

All Rewards in the Serpent Event

The Serpent’s Aura emote isn’t a guaranteed drop, but it’s not all bad news, as other rewards that are just as valuable can also drop when defeating the Dread Serpent. Here are all the known rewards that can drop when defeating the Dread Serpent during the Serpent Event:

Serpent’s Lance (Sword)

Serpent’s Rage (Explosion)

Serpent’s Fang (Sword)

Serpent’s Aura (Emote)

What Does the Serpent’s Aura Emote Do in Blade Ball?

If you are one of the lucky ones to obtain the Serpent’s Aura emote after defeating the Dread Serpent, then you are in for a treat. The Serpent’s Aura emote is one of the coolest emotes in the game, as it will cause your player to hover over the ground and create beams of energy all around you. It’s a great way to show off to other players, as most will be super jealous that you received it due to the low drop rate!

Serpent Event Start and End Date

At the time of writing, the Serpent Event is a timed event that begins on December 3, 2023, and ends at midnight on December 10, 2023. In other words, players will have a week to try and obtain all the rewards the event offers! If you are interested in the Serpent’s Aura emote or any other possible drops, you better get into the event and start trying as soon as possible before the event ends.

