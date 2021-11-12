How to Get Crunchyroll Premium With Xbox Game Pass

Here's how to get Crunchyroll Premium with Xbox Game Pass and vice versa

November 11th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Crunchyroll-Premium-Xbox

November marked the debut of a new Crunchyroll and Xbox partnership which will allow those who currently subscribe to one of the services the chance to get the other for free for a limited amount of time. Here’s how you can get Crunchyroll Premium with Xbox Game Pass and vice versa?

How to Get Crunchyroll Premium With Xbox Game Pass

To be able to claim your 75-day free trial of Crunchyroll Premium, you first need to be a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. Current Ultimate members will be able to find their 75-day subscription trial on the Perks’ page on either their consoles, Windows PC, Xbox app, or in the mobile Game Pass app. Once they claim the perk, users will be then taken to the Crunchyroll site so that they can finish the process. The free trial will only be available until February 8, 2022, and can only be reddened until March 8, 2022.

It’s important to point out that the trial is only available for those who don’t currently subscribe to Crunchyroll Premium. In other words, only those whose information is not currently linked to the service can claim the 75-days-free trial.

How to Get 3-Months of Xbox Game Pass With Crunchyroll Premium

To get access to a three-month free trial of the PC version of Xbox Game Pass with Crunchyroll Premium, you just need to go to this link and log in with your Crunchyroll Premium account. After doing that, refresh the page, and you will be given the code to the 3-Month free trial of the service.

Just as with the Crunchyroll Premium trial, only those who currently don’t have an Xbox Game Pass account linked to their e-mail address can get the code. On another note, those who recently created their Crunchyroll accounts and are still on their Premium free trial period are also eligible to claim the 3-month free trial code for the Game Pass service.

The codes can only be claimed until November 19, 2021, and redeemed until November 30, 2021.

