How to get Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Damascus Ingots are a valuable resource in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, used to enhance weapons beyond their normal limits. In this guide, we’re going to show you where to find and how to use this Legendary Weapon Material.

Where to Find Damascus Ingot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Engage in battles with the Prismatic Slime.

Participate in the “Assault Formation” and “Slimepede” quests.

Trade Gold Dalia Badges at Siero’s Knickknack Shop.

The primary method of obtaining Damascus Ingots involves battling a unique enemy known as the Prismatic Slime. This vibrant creature is a rare spawn in areas populated by Slime monsters. After defeating a Prismatic Slime, you will be rewarded with three Damascus Ingots.

The quests “Assault Formation” and “Slimepede” are known to spawn Prismatic Slimes. The latter quest, in particular, is filled with Slimes, increasing your chances of encountering the elusive Prismatic Slime. Be sure to act swiftly, as the Prismatic Slime may flee if not defeated quickly.

If you feel like battling Prismatic Slimes is too challenging or time-consuming, there is an alternative method to acquire Damascus Ingots. Once you have unlocked Maniac difficulty quests, you can trade 20 Gold Dalia Badges for a Damascus Ingot at Siero’s Knickknack Shop.

How to Use Damascus Ingots

Visit the Blacksmith. Select Upgrade Weapons. Choose the weapon to upgrade. Click on “Use Damascus Ingot”.

To use a Damascus Ingot, navigate to the Blacksmith and select the Upgrade Weapons option. From there, choose the weapon you wish to enhance. You will notice a yellow box labeled “Use Damascus Ingot” above the list of required materials. By clicking this box, you can increase your weapon’s level cap without the need for additional materials.

However, keep in mind that a single Damascus Ingot only raises the level cap once. Therefore, it is advisable to save your Ingots for the final upgrade from level 125 to 150, as this is the most resource-intensive upgrade. Besides, you want to ensure you’re spending your Damascus Ingots to upgrade the best weapons you can find.

