How to Get Dedenne in Pokémon GO

As part of the Festival of Light event in Pokemon GO, running from November 5 to November 14, Dedenne has arrived in Niantic’s hit title. This Electric/Fairy-type is a long-awaited addition to the world of Pokemon GO due to its unique typing and substantial cute factor. In this guide, we’ll break down how you can add the latest electro-mouse to your team.

How to Catch Dedenne in Pokemon GO

Though only recently made available in the game, there are no shortages of ways to get your own Dedenne. The first and most obvious method is through encountering one in the wild. While not a guaranteed way of encountering Dedenne, there should be enough of them for you to be able to locate one on your next egg hatching walk.

The second way you can get your Dedenne is through participating in One-star raids. Alongside Charmander, Vulpix, Chinchou and Litwick, Dedenne is one of the possible battles you’ll face at a One-star raid during the Festival of Light event. So make sure to keep an eye out for the Electric/Fairy-type when you’re out battling and training.

Finally, if you can complete the Field Research task to power up Pokémon 10 Times, you’ll be rewarded with an opportunity to catch a Dedenne. This method is probably the easiest if you’re only after a single mouse Pokémon, but if you’re looking to find as many as you can and stock up on candy, the other two options will yield better results.

Make sure to get your Dedenne before November 14, as there is no indication of how rare a find it might be following the end of the Festival of Light event. If you’re still struggling to encounter the new addition during the event, try throwing out a Magnetic Lure as it’ll increase your chances of finding this Electric-type.

That’s all you need to know about Dedenne in Pokémon GO. For more guides and news, go to our dedicated Pokémon GO page, including details on all of the other special Pokémon arriving this month.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.