How-to-Get-Electrum-in-Final-Fantasy-16

In Final Fantasy XVI, you can make use of a wide array of items to upgrade your gear to greater rarities. But although a few of those materials are easy to come by, others can be especially tricky to acquire. An example of that is the Electrum, which can be used to enhance the Drakeslayer’s Belt, among many other items. Now, here’s a sure way to get an Electrum in Final Fantasy XVI.

Where and How to Get an Electrum in Final Fantasy XVI

As confirmed by our associate editor and fellow Final Fantasy fanatic Diego Perez, you can get a guaranteed Electrun in Final Fantasy XVI by completing the Severian B-Rank Hunt, as the item will be a guaranteed Spoil after defeating the boss.

You will be able to accept the hunt by simply heading to the Hunt Board once the former becomes available. But be advised, as the boss will be a tough one (especially for those who are still mastering the game’s combat and mechanics).

For those looking to upgrade their Drakeslayer’s Belt as soon as possible, after getting the Electrum, you will only need to collect one Dragon Talon, twenty Briar Clam Shells, and one Scarletitie in order to do so. After the upgrade, the item will offer 74 Defense and 23 HP.

Where to Find the Severian in Final Fantasy 16

You will be able to find the Severian by heading to an area north of Sorrowise, located in the northeastmost portion of the Rosaria (The Imperial Province of Rosaria) map. You can check out the exact location of the boss on the map below.

This guide was made while playing Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 and will be updated as we find new ways to get the material.

