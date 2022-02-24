Elden Ring – How to Get in Sealed Tunnel – Bell Bearing Treasure Location

This hidden tunnel has a great treasure.

February 24th, 2022 by William Schwartz

Another mining outpost is located outside of the capital, Lyndell and it’s called the “Sealed Tunnel”.  This sealed tunnel can be accessed using the illusory wall mechanic from previous souls games.  In this guide we’ll explain how to get inside the Sealed Tunnel in Elden Ring.

Where is the Sealed Tunnel

The Sealed Tunnel is located outside of the castle walls on the south east side.  Down in the ravine you will find this mining outpost and it can be accessed easily by horse.  Once inside you’ll find that there is a site of grace, and that you can hear miners working but there’s no entry way.

How to get in the Sealed Tunnel

The Sealed Tunnel is guarded by a wall that can be broken by hitting it with your weapon.  Simply walk up to the wall in the image above and hit it by pressing the Right Bumper and the wall will disappear and allow you to enter the Sealed Tunnel.  Inside you’ll find a standard mining operation where you can collect some smithing stones and some unique items like a Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2] which can be taken to Roundtable Hold for even more items.

The Sealed Tunnel itself isn’t very big but the big treasure here is that Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing.  Taking that back to the Roundtable Hold and doing the offering will allow you to purchase smithing stones that you need.

