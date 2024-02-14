Image: 2K

In-Season Tournament Courts are vibrant courts designed to make tournaments even more exciting. This guide will walk you through how to get In-Season Tournament Courts in NBA 2k24.

How to Unlock New Tournament Courts in NBA 2K24

The In-Season Tournament Courts are a new addition to NBA 2K24. They are accessible through Modern Era mode in MyNBA mode. You don’t need to create a new save file to participate in the tournament. Unlike previous versions of the game, these courts are available for the duration of the In-Season Tournament, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the gameplay. These courts are used for tournament games, immersing you in the tournament atmosphere.

Image: 2K

These courts stand out with their unique tournament logo and branding for all 30 teams. The design is bold and vibrant, reflecting the energy and excitement of the tournament. A larger-than-life NBA Cup at center court serves as a reminder of the stakes involved in the competition.

In the In-Season Tournament, all 30 teams are randomly divided into six groups of five. The teams compete against one another in Group Play before advancing to the Knockout Rounds, with the goal of moving on to the Semifinals and Championship.

These courts are a great way for you to show off your jump shots, technique, and dominance over the game. They are purely aesthetically pleasing, but they do look cooler than anything else you’d normally see in the game, which is a nice addition. It also helps that new courts can make the game feel fresh, even if just a little. If you care about the background of your games, or if you’re just tired of seeing the same courts over and over, maybe you should check Modern Era at least once. You might end up enjoying what’s waiting for you there.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2024