Are you looking for a way to get into the new Diablo IV End Game closed beta? If you are here, chances are you are looking to get your hands on the game before most players do. So make sure you follow each of the steps we will be showing you, so you can increase your chances of being selected and test the new installment of the Diablo series.

How to Get Into Diablo IV End Game Closed Beta

According to the developers, Diablo IV End Game’s beta will offer players a closer look at the game that will likely launch in 2023. Offering many game modes will test players’ knowledge and experience with the Diablo franchise. The closed beta will be confidential, so all players who participate in it will not be able to disclose any of the information or the gameplay experience to the public. Follow the next steps to increase your chances of being picked for the Diablo IV End Game closed beta:

Visit the Battle.net website or open the Batlle.net launcher.

Click on your username located on the right top side of the screen, after clicking on your username, you will have to click on “Account settings” or “View account” depending on your platform.

Now you will have to click on the “Privacy and Communication” option on the menu and scroll down to “Communication Preferences.”

Lastly, you will have to click on the “Update” button and make sure the “News and Special Offers from Battle.net” option is enabled.

According to an official blog post from the official Blizzard website, the developers want help from players themselves to rate the experience they made. They will be taking into account the number of hours dedicated to Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and even Diablo: Immortal when determining which players will be eligible to participate in the close beta, so if you are a long-time Diablo fan and you have spent a lot of hours across these titles, it is likely they will be contacting you before the closed beta starts.

If players have not received an invitation by November 16, they will have to wait until the public tests that will take place in early 2023. Do not worry, this will not be the last time players will get to test Diablo IV End Game before it releases.

Diablo IV End Game will be available in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2022