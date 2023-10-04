How to Get Merchant Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Khidmah Tokens are a unique type of currency in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that can earn you Favor with Merchants and other factions throughout the city of Baghdad. These include Merchant Favor Tokens, which are special green coins that can be given to Baghdad’s Traders for a variety of reasons. These are very rare and you’ll only be able to find a handful of them throughout the city, so knowing where to stock up is key to successful infiltrations and reconnaissance. Here’s what you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Merchant Favor Tokens.

How to Get Merchant Tokens in AC Mirage

There are two primary ways to obtain Merchant Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first way is by completing optional Contracts found in each of Baghdad’s Assassin Bureaus. Not every Contract will reward Merchant Favor Tokens, however, so check the rewards and make sure you see the green coins before accepting.

The second (and easier) way to get Merchant Favor Tokens is by pickpocketing people throughout the city. In addition to Trinkets and Dirhams, people will sometimes carry Merchant Favor Tokens in their pockets that Basim can lift for himself. While the contents of peoples’ pockets are random, it seems like you’ll have a higher chance of stealing Merchant Favor Tokens in busy markets and trading districts. The best place to find them is the Bazaar located on the southern side of the city.

What Are Merchant Tokens Used For?

The primary reason you’ll want Merchant Favor Tokens is to lower the prices of Traders throughout Baghdad. By offering them Merchant Favor Tokens, the prices of every Trader in the city will go down. Don’t worry about giving all of them to one Trader, since the discount is reflected across the entire city.

In addition, Merchant Favor Tokens can also be used during quests to gain access to certain areas or bribe people into revealing key information. Try to keep a few in your possession at all times, since you never know when you’ll need to convince a Trader to help you out when trying to assassinate a target or investigate a member of the Order during the main story.