How to Get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Learning how to obtain Metal Scraps in Enshrouded is crucial for an early-game boost in damage and quality of life. You need this material to craft weapons and larger storage boxes.

You won’t be able to turn Metal Scraps into high-quality weapons, but if you’re using a Club and a Wooden Shield, it’s certainly beneficial to have something sharp for combat and a more durable shield to block enemy attacks.

Where to Find Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, you can obtain Metal Scraps as drops from enemies in the area where you free the Blacksmith. I recommend you gather some Wood, Plant Fiber, and Twigs to craft Torches and a Club. It might be a good idea to carry some Bandages with you since these enemies are a bit harder than your average enemies near the starting area.

When possible, I recommend approaching them from behind. Crouch and use the bushes to prevent being noticed and hit them in their backs when you’re close. This will give you a good head start. There’s a good chance that these enemies will also drop a better weapon or something else that you might use. Make use of that before moving to the next one.

Talk to the Blacksmith to turn some of your Metal Scraps into Nails. You can also ask him to craft a Scrappy Sword, a weapon that will be especially useful when you’re fighting human enemies and wolves while. Nails can also be used at Workbench to make a Small Chest.

Item Where to Craft Resources Needed Nails Talk to the Blacksmith 1 Metal Scraps Scrappy Sword Talk to the Blacksmith 1 Wood Logs

3 Metal Scraps

2 Nails Small Chest Use the Workbench 6 Nails

6 Wood Logs

If you ever need to farm Metal Scraps, leave a second Altar (these allow you to fast travel) near the area where those enemies spawn and return there from time to time. Exercise caution, as these enemies can be challenging to fight without adequate equipment or sufficient Skill Points. That said, after doing it a few times, you’ll probably have learned their attack patterns, and dealing with them will be much, much easier.