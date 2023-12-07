How to Get Planks in Lego Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Planks are an essential resource in Lego Fortnite, so you must know how to obtain them. The game doesn’t clarify how to acquire planks, so we are here to help with this guide, which will include a step-by-step on how to obtain planks for your Lego friends.

Where to Find Planks in Lego Fortnite

Players can create and obtain planks in Lego Fortnite through a Lumber Mill. In order to gain access to the Lumber Mill, you will need to build one yourself with the appropriate materials. The Lumber Mill requires 8 Wood and 15 Granite to make. The good news is that Wood and Granite are everywhere in Lego Fortnite, so you shouldn’t have any trouble with this step.

Note: To have the Lumber Mill appear in the build menu, you must first build a Campfire and Crafting Bench.

Once you collect 8 Wood and 15 Granite, build the Lumber Mill in an easy-to-access spot so you can use it whenever you want without any hassle. After your Lumber Mill is ready, you can start making Planks with it! Each Plank you create will cost one piece of wood.

How to Use the Lumber Mill in Lego Fortnite

Using the Lumber Mill in Lego Fortnite is straightforward and easy. All you need to do is interact with it by getting close to it, pressing the corresponding button, and opening up the Lumber Mill menu. Next, select the recipe you would like to make (for example, Planks), and you will notice the ingredients and product at the top of the screen.

Click the up arrow shown in the menu to fill in the right amount of ingredients, and the Lumber Mill will get to work to start creating your Planks. The screen will show “processing,” so all you need to do is wait a moment until it is done processing, and once it is finished, you will have your Planks for your building needs!

Since you will need to do this whenever you want planks, it would be wise to collect as many pieces of wood as possible when exploring. This way, you won’t have to bounce back and forth between the Lumber Mill and your search for wood — instead you will always have what you need!

