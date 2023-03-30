How to Get Research Parts Fast in Dredge – All Ways to Get Research Parts

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To make it far in Dredge, you’ll want to farm Research Parts as fast as possible. While Aberrations are nice, Research Parts are the only way you’ll get access to better fishing poles, nets, and engines. Because Research Parts are hard to come by and extremely important, here are all the ways you can get Research Parts in Dredge.

Best Way to Get Research Parts in Dredge

The quickest way to get Research Parts in Dredge is to know and capitalize on all the ways to collect Research Parts. There is no one spot that rewards you with dozens of Research Parts. Instead, you’ll need to acquire Research Parts by keeping your eggs in multiple baskets.

Buying From the Travelling Merchant

The easiest way to get Research Parts in Dredge is by buying them from the Travelling Merchant. If you visit the Travelling Merchant’s different shops a few days apart, you’ll be able to buy one Research Part for around $300. Remember to always check and buy Research Parts from her.

Completing Pursuits

The next best way to get Research Parts in Dredge is by completing Pursuits. You won’t always get Research Parts as a reward for completing a Pursuit, but it is fairly common. You’ll end up getting eight Research Parts if you complete the Recording Rarities Pursuit.

The Pursuits not only tell amazing short stories in Dredge while also pushing the main story along, but by completing them, you’ll also get Research Parts. Because of this, it is important to complete the Pursuits you find.

Dredging

The last way you can get Research Parts in Dredge is by dredging. While you can usually tell if a dredge spot will give you wood, metal, or cloth, it is harder to determine if a spot will give you a trinket or Research Part.

However, when you come across dredge spots that have various materials in the water, check to see if it has a Research Part. While it is rare, you can find a few Research Parts when dredging. It’s not the best method to get Research Parts, but the more, the merrier.

And that is all the ways to get Research Parts in Dredge. Remember, the fastest way to get Research Parts to unlock upgrades is to combine all three ways in which to get Research Parts. Don’t ignore any method and you’ll end up finding a lot of Research Parts.