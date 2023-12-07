How to Get Shells in LEGO Fortnite — Rollers Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re exploring the wild terrain of LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need some defenses to protect you from the harsh mobs and adversaries you’ll encounter. Shells are a valuable resource you’ll need in LEGO Fortnite for crafting Health Charms and more, but you’ll need to find rollers to harvest them!

How to Harvest Shells from Rollers in LEGO Fortnite

You can find rollers typically not far from your camp, and they resemble crabs with stone shells decorated with a flower on top in LEGO Fortnite. If idle, they’ll burrow so be on the lookout for a stone with a flower peeking out. If you draw its aggro, be sure to strafe left or right as it likes to roll toward you and deal modest damage if you’re not careful!

To harvest shells from rollers in the game though, you’ll need to defeat it in combat. Doing it solo is possible, but the first time I encountered one I was unprepared. If you can recruit a villager to follow you, and ideally craft a sword, you’ll be all set. Just run to the right or the left and attack between their charges, they’ll go in around 4-5 hits.

What Can You Make with Shells in LEGO Fortnite?

While this is a developing story, we know that you can at least craft Health Charms, an uncommon equipment that requires the following ingredients:

3x Silk Thread

1x Marble

1x Shell

Shells and marble are uncommon so it’s a good thing you need only one! One of these items will increase health and defense, so they’re a worthwhile upgrade to have especially as you’re just starting, where hunger and the weather are already harsh enough on the players. So bundle up, keep an eye out for rollers, and stockpile the shells whenever you can!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023