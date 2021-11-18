The bicycle is a staple coasting device that helps your Pokémon trainer move faster between locations. Of course, there are methods like using Fly to get you from one end of the region to the other, but if you’re starting out, you’ll have to get places manually. Luckily in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we’ll have access to the bike early on. Here is how you get it.

How to get the bike in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Upon getting your first badge, make your way to Eterna City. This is where you’ll face off against the second Gym Leader, Gardenia. Upon beating her, you will be able to use the HM Cut outside of battle. This is something you’ll need to use to cut down small trees that block your path.

Cut down the small tree blocking your path into the Team Galactic building. Here, you’ll fight through the crime syndicate’s people. Hopefully, battling Team Galactic at their HQ here won’t be tough, given that the game has a permanent Exp. Share mechanic. Upon defeating them, you will save Rad Rickshaw, the owner of the bike shop in the city. He’ll be overly grateful that you saved him and his Clefairy. Rickshaw will then instruct you to meet him back at the shop.

Upon going back to the bike shop, he will give you a free bicycle. This time around, you can actually choose what color your bike can be! Although, options are only limited to red, blue, yellow, or green. It’s still a nice feature that you can personalize the little things like this.

Like later Pokémon games, this bicycle has a gear system. If you press B, it’ll shift gears. The gears can be shifted to differentiate speed and mobility, so the player can mess around with it if they want to. You can ride your bike from your Key Items pocket.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.