Are you wondering where to find the wooden mask in Skyrim and how to use it? You will want to find the wooden mask to complete an objective that rewards you with another powerful mask. The mask you are rewarded with provides powerful self-healing and allows you to summon a spectral ally, so it is worth your time to complete. That sounds great, but where exactly do you find it? Don’t worry. Here is everything you need to know on where to find the wooden mask in Skyrim.

How to Get the Wooden Mask in Skyrim

The Wooden Mask is located at the Bromjunaar Sanctuary, located east of the Labyrinthian entrance. To find the Wooden Mask inside the Bromjunaar Sanctuary, you will want to enter the central area and follow the path until you find a missive and skeletal remains. The stats of the wooden mask are:

Base Armor: 2

2 Weight: 2

2 Base Value: 51

51 Class: Light Armor

What Do You Do With the Wooden Mask?

The above stats are not why you want to obtain the wooden mask. The wooden mask’s description is the wooden mask hums with an unfamiliar energy. This is a cryptic way of saying it will allow you to access the dragon priest shrine by wearing it inside the Bromjunaar Sanctuary. Doing so will transport you back to before the Bromjunaar Sanctuary was destroyed. Therefore, your primary reason for going here is the dragon priest shrine quest, which allows you to display all eight dragon priest busts. The eight dragon busts you must collect are:

Hevnoraak’s Bust

Krosis’ Bust

Morokei’s Bust

Nahkriin’s Bust

Otar’s Bust

Rahgot’s Bust

Vokoun’s Bust

Volsung’s Bust

Doing so will reward you with the Konahrik mask, which, when low on health, can heal the wearer, damage nearby enemies, or summon a powerful Dragon Priest defender. This is pretty powerful and worthy of your time. The other stats of the Konahrik mask are:

Base Armor: 24

24 Weight: 7

7 Base Value: 3200

3200 Class: Heavy Armor, Mask

Heavy Armor, Mask Upgrade Material: Gold Ingot

Gold Ingot Perk: Daedric Smithing

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022