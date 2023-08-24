How to Get Through Brown Flesh Walls in Blasphemous 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Blasphemous 2 is a beautiful and terrifying beast the behold. It’s a Metroidvania but unlike so many others, it has such unique ways in which you can explore its macabre world. During your exploration, you’re likely to encounter obstacles or objects you won’t immediately understand or be able to overcome. This can involve odd particles in the air, blue chains with a clear path beyond them, and a particularly ghoulish barrier blocking your entry. Read on for how to get through the brown flesh walls in Blasphemous 2!

Ghoulish Barriers: Can You Cut Through Brown Flesh Walls in Blasphemous 2?

You can only cut through brown flesh walls, floors, and barriers with the Ruego Al Alba weapon’s Weight of Sin attack in Blasphemous 2. With the weapon equipped, jump from a nearby ledge to get enough height and this attack will send a red shockwave able to completely destroy these barriers.

This also works for brown flesh barriers covering a hole in the floor. If you find yourself not getting enough height to break through a barrier, try to find higher ledges from which you can drop, or trigger platforms to rise or descend to level with these walls.

Where Do You Find the Ruego Al Alba in Blasphemous 2?

You can get the Ruego Al Alba from the bottom right corner of the Crown of Towers in Blasphemous 2. You can access this fairly early by taking the following directions:

Right from the City of the Blessed Name into Grilles and Ruin.

Up from Grilles and Ruin into Crown of Thorns.

Up then right into Crown of Towers.

The room containing this weapon has only one entrance from the left. The Ruego Al Alba is one of the three weapons you can choose at the beginning, the large curved sword that offers more balanced combat focusing on offense and counterattacks. To get the Weight of Sin, you’ll need at least 1 Martyrdom point which you can obtain from fighting enemies or purchasing from shops in the game.