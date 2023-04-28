How to Get Through Green Barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor keeps the Metroidvania influences found in its predecessor, Fallen Order, and ramps them up to the next level. There are all sorts of barricades, puzzles, and other progression blockers that Cal will encounter on his planet-hopping journey throughout a galaxy far, far away, and you’ll need to return to some areas several times throughout the game in order to fully explore them with a full suite of new force powers and traversal abilities. Green force fields are some of the most annoying barriers that you’ll find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but thankfully, the ability to bypass them is obtained well before the credits roll.

How to Get Past Green Force Fields in Jedi Survivor

There are two things you need in order to get past green barricades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The first ability you need to get through the green force fields is Dash, which Cal unlocks during his first visit to Jedha. This is the second planet in the game, so you’ll arrive there within a few hours if you speed through the opening on Coruscant and ignore most of the side content on Koboh.

Cal visits Jedha to reunite with his old friend and mentor Cere, but he also encounters Merrin along the way as well. During an excursion with Merrin, Cal will have a flashback and unlock the ability to dash by pressing the dodge button midair. The Dash ability opens up a lot of new previously inaccessible areas, but you won’t be able to get through green barriers just yet.

Later in the game, at the end of Cal’s second visit to Jedha, Merrin will gift him a charm that allows him to dash through green laser barriers. That’s how you get past them. Cal’s second visit to Jedha takes place after he returns to Koboh and explores its Shattered Moon, so it shouldn’t take too long for you to receive this Dash upgrade if you mainline the story.

Once you have Merrin’s charm, you can Dash through any green laser barricades in the galaxy. Make sure you return to Koboh and explore any previously inaccessible areas since there are some incredibly important upgrades hidden behind these green barriers. For example, the green laser wall guarded by stormtroopers near a Koboh Meditation Point will lead you to an upgrade for BD-1 that lets him activate power conduits, unlocking even more areas that you couldn’t reach before. Plus, you might find a ton of Priorite on the way that you can spend at Doma’s Shop at Rambler’s Reach.