Did you just realize that the Corel Region is much larger than you thought? Are you wondering how to get to the desert? We’ve got you covered. Find out here how to get to the desert in the Corel region in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

How to Reach the Corel Desert in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

To get to the Corel desert, you’ll need to climb Mount Corel first and keep progressing in the story until you get the buggy, a ridable vehicle. Then, you’ll get to roam around the Corel desert freely and reach pretty much any area of it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re trying to reach the desert to complete Johnny’s Side Quest and grab the Tonberry King’s Crown, you must first get the buggy, then use Fast Travel to reach Johnny’s location. Once you arrive, use the buggy to cross the lake and reach the other side.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The buggy will make your life much easier when traveling through the desert and you can even use it in the area of the Corel Region where Costa del Sol is located. That said, some areas might be hard to cross in the buggy due to its size. Sometimes, a chocobo is just more practical.

Stealing the Tonberry King’s Crown for Johnny

If you intend to fight the Tonberry King, make sure to have a character with Steal materia. You might be able to purchase this materia in most shops of the region, but Yuffie will already have one with her when she joins the team.

Use characters who can attack the Tonberries from afar, like Barret, Aerith or Yuffie, to avoid getting stabbed and insta-killed by the knife attack that Tonberries are known for. However, if you are good with Tifa and make good use of her mobility, you’ll be able to dodge most of the attacks and increase the Tonberry King’s stagger bar rather quickly.

You can only get the crown from the Tonberry King once he drops it. It happens when the Tonberry King takes a certain amount of damage. While his crown is on the floor, the Tonberry King will move toward it. During this brief period, the Crown can be targeted by Steal as if it were a different creature. You must have an ATB charge and use Steal on the crown before the monster retrieves it. If you use Steal and target the Tonberry King, you’ll get nothing.

If by any chance you’ve fought the Tonberry King before talking to Johnny, or if you failed to get his crown, you can always return to the desert later when you’re stronger or more prepared. To try again, return to the same arena where you fought this optional boss and hold the Triangle button.