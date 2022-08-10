The Global version of Tower of Fantasy is set to debut later today, and, in celebration of the landmark, the game will host an event together with Twitch, where fans will be able to get a series of rewards by claiming Twitch Drops. But how can you do that? And more importantly, what are the rewards?

How to Get Twitch Drops for Tower of Fantasy

Viewers can claim the Twitch Drops by watching a streamer who’s currently participating in the game’s Outposts Challenge and who has the Drops featured enabled. The drops will be available from August 11 to August 13, 2022, at 23:59:59 PDT, and will be available as part of 5 distinct packs, which will be rewarded to those who watch the participating streams for a said amount of time. It’s important to point out that the time needed to unlock each reward is cumulative, meaning that you can watch multiple streams at different time frames and still unlock all of them.

You can check out what each pack will feature, as well as how to get them. below:

Gift Pack I : Black Nucleus x1, Vanguard Trailblazer x1 (Can be claimed after 30 minutes of cumulative viewing).

: Black Nucleus x1, Vanguard Trailblazer x1 (Can be claimed after 30 minutes of cumulative viewing). Gift Pack II : Dark Crystal x50, Random SR Relic Shard box x5 (Can be claimed after 1 hour of cumulative viewing).

: Dark Crystal x50, Random SR Relic Shard box x5 (Can be claimed after 1 hour of cumulative viewing). Gift Pack III : Dark Crystal x100, Random SR Relic Shard box x10 (Can be claimed after 2 hours of cumulative viewing).

: Dark Crystal x100, Random SR Relic Shard box x10 (Can be claimed after 2 hours of cumulative viewing). Gift Pack IV : Gold Nucleus x1, Random SR Relic Shard box x15 (Can be claimed after 3 hours of cumulative viewing).

: Gold Nucleus x1, Random SR Relic Shard box x15 (Can be claimed after 3 hours of cumulative viewing). Gift Pack V: Gold Nucleus x2, Illusory Link x1 (Can be claimed after 4 hours of cumulative viewing).

You can also check out all of the details regarding the Tower of Fantasy x Twitch Drops event, including how to sign up as a participating streamer, in the event’s official overview.

Tower of Fantasy is set to be released globally for PC, Android, and IOS on August 10, 2022.