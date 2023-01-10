In Minecraft, very few elements are as distinct as the many Mangrove Trees players can find while venturing through the mangrove swamp biome, a feat that allows them to be a great pick for those looking to bring a little more style to their homes or overall compositions. But how can you grow Mangrove Trees in Minecraft? Now, in order to help you plant and grow one as fast as possible, here’s how to grow Mangrove Trees in Minecraft.

How to Grow Mangrove Trees in Minecraft

Differently from most of the trees available throughout the many biomes in the game, you will be able to grow Mangrove Trees in Minecraft by first heading to the already-mentioned mangrove swamp, where you will be able to find a wide array of fully grown trees. Once in the area, you will need to get one Mangrove Propagule, which will be visible as a green stick under the tree’s leaf blocks. You will be able to harvest the propagule by right-clicking on it while on PC or pressing the right trigger on consoles.

After getting at least one Mangrove Propagule, you will be able to plant and then grow your very own Mangrove Tree by simply planting it on all kinds of Dirt blocks, as well as on Glass, Mud, or Clay, among other types of terrains. After planting it, you can make use of Bone Meal to speed up the growing process and get the tree as fast as possible.

To recap, here’s how to grow a Mangrove Tree in Minecraft:

Go to a mangrove swamp.

Collect a Mangrove Propagule.

Head back to where you wish to grow the tree.

Plant the Propagule in any of the supported blocks in order to grow it.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Mobile Devices – Android & iOS.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023