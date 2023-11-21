How to Increase Lethal Company’s Player Count With Mods

Image: Zeekerss

Lethal Company offers an enjoyable co-op experience, allowing four players to join the same server. Unfortunately, four players isn’t much, but with the mods mentioned in this guide, you can increase the maximum amount.

Best Mods to Increase Player Count in Lethal Company

There are two mods for Lethal Company that will increase the maximum amount of players that can join on one server: MoreCompany and BiggerLobby. While the former will increase the maximum amount to 20 players, the latter will allow servers to hold up to a whopping 32 players. You can download the MoreCompany and BiggerLobby mods from the official Lethal Company Mod Database website.

It’s important to remember that even though these mods allow many players to join, you should be aware that it could cause performance issues with so many players on one server.

How to Install Mods for Lethal Company

Before you can install mods into Lethal Company, there are two tools you need to download first. First is BepInExPack, the main engine that will allow mods to work for the game; second is LC API, which makes essential changes for running the two mods mentioned. Read the following section to learn how to download these important tools.

How to Download and Install BepInEx for Lethal Company Mods

Players can download the BepInEx on the Thunderstore website, which is the safest way to do it. When you visit this page, follow the steps below.

Find the “Releases” tab on the right-hand side. Select the latest version of BepInEx, bringing you to another page. Scroll down and click on the latest BepInEx zip file to start the download.

Your next step is to install BepInEx into Lethal Company so you can officially add mods to the game. Here is how you can do it:

Open the downloaded BepInEx zip file. Open Steam. Click on Library in Steam. Right-click on Lethal Company and hover over “Manage.” Click on Browse Local Files. Transfer all files from the BepInEx zip into the Lethal Company folder.

How to Download and Install LC API for Lethal Company Mods

Now that you have BepInEx installed for Lethal Company, it’s time to download the LC API tool from the Thunderstore website to make the mods run smoothly. Follow the steps below to download LC API for Lethal Company.

Go to the LC API page on Thunderstore. Click on “Manual Download” and save the zip file. Go into your Steam Library and right-click on Lethal Company. Hover your mouse over “Manage” and select “Browse Local Files.” Transfer the BepInEx folder to the Lethal Company folder.

After downloading these tools, you can install the BiggerLobby and MoreCompany mods the same way you did for LC API. Once all is said and done, you will have officially increased Lethal Company player capacity.

