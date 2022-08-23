How to Invite and Play Co-Op Multiplayer With Friends in Saints Row

Saints Row is now available and fans of the series have been jumping into the experience at full speed to find out how much they enjoy the latest title. Of course, there are many who are still to get their hands on the game and reading everything related to the game in order to understand if it is worth their time whether that be now or years down the line. For those who decide that it indeed will be, there will be lots of players who want to sink their teeth into the journey with their friends and partners. This guide article will inform you about how to play Co-Op in Saints Row.

Playing Saints Row in Co-Op With Others

In order to play some Co-Op with other players, you will have to of course firstly invite who you want to play with to your session or vice versa. If you are wanting to experience the entire game with other people then you can opt to start a co-op campaign when starting up the experience. You can either host or join a co-op campaign. However, you don’t need to start a co-op campaign from the get-go to play with others, you can go to the Co-Op settings when you pause the game and be able to start the process from there.

To invite other players, navigate to the Co-Op settings once again and then select the option that says ‘Invite Friend’ and then simply select the person on your friend’s list that you want to invite. When you press/click to invite the player, a pop-up will appear asking if you want to invite that friend and you will want to press or click ‘continue’ on that screen. From that point on, you just need to wait for the other person to accept your invite, and once they join you’ll be all ready to go experience the game together!

Saints Row is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on PC.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022