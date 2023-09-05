How to Level Piloting Fast in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Tech Perks are extremely important in Starfield, as they help your ship reach its maximum potential. Space combat can be challenging, especially when going against waves of enemies. It’s best to invest points into the Piloting skill to improve your chances at survival. Piloting allows you to enable ship thrusters and unlock the ability to pilot B and C-class ships. This guide will explore upgrading the Piloting perk as fast as possible.

Fastest Way to Level Up Piloting in Starfield

To progress through the ranks of the Piloting skill, you will need to destroy ships in space combat. Finding ships to fight can take some time, but there are a group of missions that can speed up the process. The best way to level Piloting fast in Starfield is by accepting and completing Freestar Rangers missions from the mission board in The Rock of Akila City (in the Cheyenne Star System).

More specifically, you want to complete the tasks that state “Crimson Fleet Captain,” as those are the ones that involve fighting ships in space combat. After completing one Crimson Fleet Captain mission, you can return to the mission board and select the next one. Without fail, a Crimson Fleet Captain mission was always available for me to accept. The good news is that you can destroy 5 to 10 ships during each mission. Keep repeating this process; eventually, you will have completely leveled up the Piloting skill.

All Piloting Ranks in Starfield

It’s essential to know how many ships you must destroy to complete the Piloting skill in Starfield. Below you will find all the requirements for each rank.

Rank 1 – 1 skill point (Unlock ship thrusters)

– 1 skill point (Unlock ship thrusters) Rank 2 – 1 skill point + destroy 5 ships (Increase ship turning rate and maneuverability)

– 1 skill point + destroy 5 ships (Increase ship turning rate and maneuverability) Rank 3 – 1 skill point + destroy 15 ships (Unlock the ability to pilot class B ships)

– 1 skill point + destroy 15 ships (Unlock the ability to pilot class B ships) Rank 4 – 1 skill point + destroy 30 ships (Unlock the ability to pilot class C ships)

As you can see, you’ll need to destroy a total of 50 ships in space combat to complete all ranks of the Piloting skill.

