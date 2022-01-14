How to Make a New Account in Clash Royale (2022)

Clash Royale took the world by storm when it was first released, and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping any time soon. Featuring fast paced multiplayer action where you square off in a tower defense game against another mobile player, Clash Royale has a lot to offer. We can’t blame you for wanting to dip your toes in on the action, and we will teach you today how to create a new account on both iPhone/iPad, as well as Android!

iPhone/iPad

To get started, you will need an iOS Device running iOS 9.0 or later. You would need to visit the App Store and search, Clash Royale in the search bar. You can also follow this link to be taken directly to the Clash Royale page. Once you are on the page, press GET and confirm with either Face ID or Touch ID that you would like to download this app. Allow the app to download, and once it has done so, press on the app icon and you’ll be taken to Clash Royale. You’ll be greeted with a loading screen where it may download some updates, and take you through a brief, but effective tutorial that shows you the basics of how to play the game. After playing through the tutorial, you’ll be taken through the menus, shown how to open a treasure chest and view your new spoils that you received and how to upgrade them. After this, you are prompted to start a Battle, however, you can also press the three bars in the corner and select Settings. Here, you can create your SuperCell ID, which allows you connect your progress from all games created by SuperCell, including Clash of Clans & Clash Royale.

To recap getting Clash Royale on iOS

Verify that your device can run Clash Royale Open the App Store and search Clash Royale Press GET and wait for your new app to download, confirm with Touch ID or Face ID if needed Play through the Tutorials, and learn how to navigate the menus Press the 3 Bars in the top right corner, and press Settings Press Connect on SuperCell ID, and create your account.

Android

To create an account on Android is a fairly similar process, but using a different store to get your new app. To get started on this platform, confirm that your device is running Android OS 4.4 or higher, and your device has 0.5GB or higher of RAM. You’ll want to navigate to the Google Play Store and search for Clash Royale, to be taken directly to the Google Play Store page for it. Press Install and wait for your app to download. After that, your steps will be echoed from above.

To recap getting Clash Royale on Android.

Verify that your device can run Clash Royale Open the App Store and search Clash Royale Press Install and wait for your new app to download. Play through the Tutorials, and learn how to navigate the menus Press the 3 Bars in the top right corner, and press Settings Press Connect on SuperCell ID, and create your account.

Now that you have successfully downloaded and created your account on Clash Royale, you are able to save your progress and transfer it across your devices, and to a new device when you decide it’s time to upgrade your current device. Have fun, and clash on!