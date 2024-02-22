How to Make President in Infinite Craft

Some of these recipes make me laugh out loud...

February 22nd, 2024 by Davi Braid
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the world of Infinite Craft, the possibilities are endless. One of the most intriguing challenges is crafting “Us President.” So, do you know how to make President in Infinite Craft?

Infinite Craft is a game that thrives on creativity and exploration. It’s a game where you can combine elements to create new ones, leading to an infinite number of possibilities. The fun lies in the discovery of these combinations and the satisfaction of creating something unique. Now, let’s dive into how you can craft the “President” in this game.

Easiest Way to Get President in Infinite Craft

Bush-High
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Due to the nature of Infinite Craft, there are multiple ways to craft the “Us President.” The quickest route to make President in this game involves using “High” and “Bush.” Here’s the fastest method:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
FireWaterSteam
FireSteamEngine
EarthWindDust
DustEngineVacuum
WindFireSmoke
EarthWaterPlant
PlantWindDandelion
PlantDandelionWeed
WeedSmokeHigh
WeedWeedBush
HighBushUS President

However, there’s another, more complex route to make President that involves crafting “Booger” and “Trump.” This method is a bit longer, but it’s another fun way to reach the same result.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
WaterWindWave
FireWaterSteam
EarthWaterPlant
EarthWindDust
WaterWaveTsunami
FireSteamEngine
FireWindSmoke
EarthFireLava
PlantWaterSwamp
DustPlantPollen
SteamTsunamiTitanic
PlantWindDandelion
DustEngineVacuum
DustEarthPlanet
EnginePlantCar
EarthTsunamiIsland
LavaSmokeVolcano
PollenSwampAllergy
DandelionTitanicIceberg
PlanetVacuumBlack Hole
CarEngineRacecar
EarthIslandContinent
EngineSwampTrain
AllergyVolcanoSneeze
DustWaveSand
PlantSmokeIncense
Black HoleIcebergDark Matter
ContinentRacecarAmerica
SneezeTrainSnot
IncenseSandSnake
AmericaDark MatterTrump
SnakeSnotBooger
BoogerTrumpPresident

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2024

