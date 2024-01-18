How to Open Keycard Doors in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Image: Graffiti Games

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank takes a Metroidvania-style approach to progression, with many routes through the Botanical Bank available to the player. However, at the start of the game, most of the paths through the bank are behind doors locked by one of several color-coded Keycards.

To get to the Mysterious Motherload hidden in the heart of the Botanical Bank, you must get your non-existent hands on all the Keycards. Here’s how to find all the Keycards in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

How to Find Keycards in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Keycards are one of many inventory items you’ll need to progress through the Botanical Bank in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, but you can’t buy them off the Dark Web like the Pickaxe or the C4. Instead, you’ll have to pluck each Keycard off of the four bosses guarding the four corners of the bank.

Beating a boss for the first time will always reward you with a Keycard, which you can use to access each of the major areas the boss guards through the Central Plaza. Here is a breakdown of which boss has which Keycard in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

Boss Location Keycard Sergeant Yeehaw Cowboy Courtroom Green Keycard Candied Apple Failed Festival Blue Keycard Mecha-Chad Longevity Labs Red Keycard Uncle Rigsby The Pitiful Pit Purple Keycard

Getting the Keycards makes it much more manageable to progress through the Botanical Bank during one of your runs without running out of time. Each of the Keycards can be used to enter one of Turnip Boy Robs a Bank’s three main areas from the Center Courtyard. This means it shouldn’t take too long to return to where you were if you die or have to bail out before the clock hits zero, even though you always start in the Lackluster Lobby.