How to Perform a Takedown in Rainbow Six Extraction

Take down enemies in style.

January 19th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Stealth-Takedown

Takedowns are such an important strategy to use when dealing with the Chimera Parasite in Extraction. It’s one thing to kill enemies quickly either by brute-forcing or headshots, but a Takedown is sometimes required for objectives. Here is what you need to know about what a Takedown is and how to perform it in Rainbow Six Extraction.

What is a Takedown?

A Takedown is a melee finisher move that can be performed on any enemy in the game. It’s a guaranteed kill on an enemy despite how much health they have. Performing one also does not create any noise, so you don’t have to worry about giving away your position. It’ll only alert enemies if they see you performing a Takedown on their allies.

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Takedown

Takedowns are useful in gaining XP and completing Takedown missions against some Elite target.

How to perform a Takedown in Rainbow Six Extraction

To perform a Takedown, you have to approach an enemy from behind when they’re stunned, occupied with something else, or unaware of your presence. When right behind them, press the melee button when the Takedown command pops up on your screen.

There is a small window in which you can press it before an enemy becomes aware of you. If you miss that window, the enemy will then become aggroed and possibly call other nearby Archaeans to attack you.

The easiest enemies to perform Takedowns on are the Nests since they don’t move. They’ll also be susceptible to one even when alerted of your presence. You should only perform a Takedown on them if there aren’t any other enemies there to hurt you during the animation.

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Archaean-Takedown

If you find yourself in a scenario where you keep provoking other enemies and blowing your cover for a stealth Takedown, try using gadgets that can stun the Archaeans. This can open them up for a Takedown and can be extremely useful when taking out those with harder-to-hit weak points like Sowers and Smashers.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.

