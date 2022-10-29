Are you excited about the upcoming God of War Ragnarök but want to experience Kratos’ journey in full before Ragnarök is released? The first God of War entry came out in 2005 on the PlayStation 2. Nine additional entries have been released on various PlayStation devices, mobile devices, and even a text-based entry on Facebook Messenger. Most non-console entries have been ported to the console, but you may still be hard-pressed to find some of these entries. There are plenty of playthrough videos online that you can watch to get an idea of the content a particular entry covers for the official story. Here is how to play all God of War games in order, either chronologically or by release date.

How to Play all God of War Games in Order

Do you want to play and experience the games like everyone else as they were released or complete Kratos’ journey from start to finish in the official canon order? You have two options when deciding how to play all of the God of War games: by chronological order or release date. Each list will contain the specific God of War entry’s release date and platform.

Play all God of War Games in Chronological Order

If you want to play the God of War series through the official story order, then you will want to play each entry in this order:

God of War: Ascension (2013, PlayStation 3) God of War: Chains of Olympus (2008, PlayStation Portable) God of War (2005, PlayStation 2) God of War: Ghost of Sparta (2010, PlayStation Portable) God of War: Betrayal (2007, Mobile Devices) God of War II (2007, PlayStation 2) God of War III (2010, PlayStation 3) God of War: A Call from the Wilds (2018, Facebook Messenger) God of War: Mimir’s Vision (2018, Mobile Devices) God of War (2018, PlayStation 4) God of War Ragnarök (2022, PlayStation 4 / 5)

Play all God of War Games by Release Date

If you want to experience the God of War series in the order they were released, then you can follow this order:

God of War (2005, PlayStation 2) God of War II (2007, PlayStation 2) God of War: Betrayal (2007, Mobile Devices) God of War: Chains of Olympus (2008, PlayStation Portable) God of War III (2010, PlayStation 3) God of War: Ghost of Sparta (2010, PlayStation Portable) God of War: Ascension (2013, PlayStation 3) God of War: A Call from the Wilds (2018, Facebook Messenger) God of War: Mimir’s Vision (2018, Mobile Devices) God of War (2018, PlayStation 4) God of War Ragnarök (2022, PlayStation 4 / 5)

God of War Ragnarök will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2022