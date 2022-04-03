LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is nearly here, granting players an all-new window into a galaxy far, far away. There have been multiple LEGO Star Wars games in the past, but this new collection offers an open-world experience that not only compiles all nine mainline films, but also allows players to freely explore every planet featured in the series at their own pace. It’s a highly-anticipated title, and there’s actually a way to get your hands on the game early ahead of the official April 5 release. Here’s how you can play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga early on PlayStation and Xbox.

How to Play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Early on Xbox

If you’re playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, then the tried and true New Zealand trick will work to get you early access to The Skywalker Saga. All you have to do is change your system’s region to New Zealand, which will grant you access to the game as soon as it releases there. That’s the earliest time zone in which LEGO Star Wars will be available, and it will allow you to play nearly a full day early on Xbox consoles.

Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Settings menu on your Xbox console. Select System. Select Language & Location. Choose New Zealand from the Location drop-down menu. Select Restart Now to confirm the change.

As long as you follow these steps, you will be able to play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at 4 AM PT/7 AM ET on April 4 since that’s the equivalent of the midnight release in New Zealand. You don’t have to buy the game on the New Zealand store either, so your existing digital pre-order will work. You can always change your region back to normal after the game comes out, too.

How to Play LEGO Star Wars Early on PS4 and PS5

On PlayStation, the process is a bit more complicated. Simply changing your system’s region won’t work. You’ll have to buy the game on the New Zealand PlayStation Store in order for it to unlock early, which can cost more than the game may cost in your region normally. This isn’t recommended, so you should probably just wait until the game’s official release.

If you really want to get your hands on the game early, however, then just create a new PSN account based in New Zealand. Then, buy the game on the New Zealand store and download it. The game will then unlock at 4 AM PT/7 AM ET on April 4. You have to use that New Zealand account to play the game, so again, this method really isn’t advised.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on April 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.