How to Play MLB The Show 22 Early

April 3rd, 2022 by Diego Perez

MLB The Show 22 is nearly here, and there’s an early access period that allows dedicated fans to get a headstart and dive in ahead of the general crowd. Whether you’re jumping into the series for the first time on Xbox or Nintendo Switch or you’re a series veteran that plays every year on PlayStation, you can get early access ahead of the full release. It’s only a few days early, but if you really can’t wait to hit those home runs, here’s how you can play MLB The Show 22 early on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

How to Get Early Access for MLB The Show 22

To play MLB The Show 22 early, you have to purchase the MVP Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. The former is priced at $85 and is only available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, while the latter is priced at $100 and is available on every platform. Each version gets you some digital bonuses and goodies, but the main draw is four days of early access beginning on April 1.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, then you can purchase a special bundle called the Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle priced at $50. It’s exactly what it sounds like, letting you jump into the game ahead of the official release on April 5. You don’t get to keep the game or anything, so you’re just paying $50 to play early. It’s not a great deal, but it’s an option.

Is MLB The Show 22 Early Access Worth It?

If you’re going to play a lot of the game, then buying the MVP Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition of MLB The Show 22 is worth it. Not only do you get early access, but you will also receive several Diamond Choice, Gold Choice, and The Show packs in addition to a large sum of Stubs to kickstart your career. The Xbox Game Pass bundle is not worth it at all, however, since you’ll get the game for free with your membership on day one.

MLB The Show 22 is available now in early access on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available for everyone on April 5.

