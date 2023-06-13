How to Play Overwatch 2’s Mischief & Magic Prop Hunt Mode

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has had numerous modes included in a similar way to its predecessor but now players have noticed that a Prop Hunt mode will be in the game. This has led many to start to wonder how to play the mode as soon as possible. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to play Prop Hunt in Overwatch 2.

How to Play Prop Hunt in Overwatch 2’s Mischief and Magic

You will be able to find the Prop Hunt mode in Overwatch 2 from July 25 for a limited time. We would recommend diving into the action as quickly as you can when the mode does launch. The community will no doubt be spending a lot of their time in this mode as it is so well known across many different games such as Call of Duty and Garry’s Mod.

When the mode is live, you will likely find it in the Arcade/event section so you won’t have to hunt around the menu for too long. From the trailer for the Mischief & Magic Prop Hunt mode, it was apparent that players will also be able to move around as their heroes first and then transform into the prop — a nice twist on the Prop Hunt formula.

How Long Will Overwatch 2’s Prop Hunt Mode Be Around For?

There has been no official indication of how long the Prop Hunt limited time is but we would think it likely to be there for at least a few weeks. This is why it is important to make sure to have Overwatch 2 installed and ready to play by July 25 if you are planning to check out Prop Hunt. Before the mode launches, you will also have the Summer Games in Overwatch 2 starting on July 11 to bide your time with.

Even though the Prop Hunt mode is only there for a limited time, there may be a chance in the future for developers to add it back in from time to time. It is unknown if that will happen but there is still hope for getting more enjoyment from the Prop Hunt mode even after its limited time initially finishes.

